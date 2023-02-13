Quilters club holds February meeting

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met Wednesday at the fellowship hall of First Christian Church in Stuttgart with seven members present and one guest.

A member opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, "The Repository for Textile Accumulation and Investment" sounds more impressive than "fabric stash," according to a news release.

The January minutes and treasurer's report were given. The leader reminded the members that the Arts Festival deadline for Creative Arts entries is March 10-11.

Kaleen Prine dropped by during the meeting and picked up some baby items the members had made for their gift shop.

She said that the center is almost ready to open and she will let members know when they can come by for a tour.

For 2023, the quilters will continue to make items for Hope of the Delta, Arkansas Children's Hospital, and Easter Seals. The leader suggested the group add to the list of projects pillows for breast cancer patients for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Also, quilters can use leftover pieces to stuff dog pillows for the animal shelter. She asked that members also report what they have made even if they don't bring items to the meeting.

Members talked about a summer quilt day camp. Everyone should bring their ideas to the next meeting.

The leader brought several bags and boxes of "treasures" that the group enjoyed "digging in" and finding something special for that next project.

The next meeting will be a Sit n' Sew on March 10.

"Come, bring your lunch and projects and join us," a spokesman said.