Remember the carrots on Brown’s 100-foot buffet beside I-30 in Benton?





Phillip and Cissy Brown were 18 and 19 years old and married for one week in 1973 when they opened Brown's Country Store & Restaurant beside Interstate 30 at Benton. Their building had been Bud Schmand's Candyland, owned by Phillip's father.

Besides made-to-order breakfasts, the Browns served sandwiches and a beans-and-cornbread lunch special. But soon they added a 10-foot buffet. It held six items. They also added a salad bar.

Flash forward to 2006, and the all-you-can-eat buffet line was longer than 100 feet. Its 150 heat-lamp-warmed items appealed to common-denominator palates and wallets: That year it cost $7.99 for lunch on weekdays, $9.49 for dinner and weekends. Children age 12 or younger paid 45 cents times their age.

People piled plates with fried pond catfish, pulled pork, hickory smoked BBQ ribs, chicken 'n dumplins, chicken fried steak, fried pickles, fried green tomatoes, chips/salsa, roast beef, chicken tenders, carrot cake, shrimp, cookies, sweet 'n spicy hot wings, caramel apple crisp, potato salad, cole slaw, macaroni salad, pinto beans, barbecue beans, turnip greens, whole kernel corn, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese ... secret recipe carrots from Belgium ... and they sat down to eat at red-checkered oilcloth tablecloths, surrounded by lots of wood and country music.

Brown's at I-30 Exit 118 was a repeat winner of best buffet in the Democrat-Gazette's annual Best of the Best reader polls.

Three decorated dining rooms accommodated special gatherings of 20 to 150, and those friends or families or co-workers could play the piano and sing if they felt like it.

The two-story porch-wrapped store stocked everything found in faux-rustic roadside gift shops, from in-your-face slogan socks, bumper stickers and jointed Godzilla toys to fudge and hand-dipped chocolates made in the store, Yankee candles, saltwater taffy, Arkansas souvenirs, jewelry, quilts ...

After 47 years in business, the couple retired in 2020. The weeklong liquidation sale drew droves of fans.

