State sports briefs

Today at 3:04 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas tested, earns win in finale

The University of Arkansas softball team got its first serious test of the season, but used a three-run seventh inning to pull away from Baylor and win 11-7 on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Arkansas (5-0) scored the game's first eight runs, but Baylor answered back with a seven-run fourth inning to pull within 8-7. The Razorbacks hit two home runs in the final inning to create an 11-7 lead and Callie Turner came in relief to earn a save.

Freshman Atalyia Rijo went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs, including her first home run of the season. Cylie Halvorson hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, and Spencer Prigge went deep with a two-run blast in the seventh.

The Razorbacks scored 51 runs in their five-game stay in Las Vegas.

-- Ethan Westerman

