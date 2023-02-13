Sections
Super Quiz: Peach & Peaches

Today at 2:02 a.m.

1. What state is known as the "Peach State"?

2. Which (a) country and which (b) U.S. state produces the most peaches?

3. Roald Dahl wrote this popular children's novel.

4. What baseball legend was nicknamed "The Georgia Peach"?

5. In which city is 191 Peachtree Tower?

6. This type of liqueur is made by adding peach flavoring to a neutral grain spirit.

7. This Justin Bieber song debuted as a No. 1 hit in 2021.

8. This peach variety is sometimes referred to as a "fuzzless peach."

9. Claude Monet painted a still life titled "------ of Peaches."

ANSWERS:

1. Georgia

2. (a) China, (b) California

3. "James and the Giant Peach"

4. Ty Cobb

5. Atlanta

6. Peach schnapps

7. "Peaches"

8. Nectarine

9. Jar

