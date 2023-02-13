Tigers fail to mount challenge vs. No. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- LSU Coach Kim Mulkey understands dominance and saw it again on Sunday.

"It's South Carolina, in my opinion," she said flatly, "and it's everybody else."

Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 points and the top-ranked Gamecocks (25-0, 12-0) stayed perfect with an 88-64 victory over No. 3 LSU for their 31st consecutive win.

In the showdown of Division I's final two undefeateds, it was no contest -- something Mulkey has had experience with in the past.

Mulkey led Baylor to three national titles, her crown in 2011-12 coming with her 40-0 team. It won't surprise her if these Gamecocks, already defending national champs, pull off that feat this season -- especially the way they handled the rising Tigers (23-1, 11-1).

"They have things that we don't have and a lot of teams in the country don't have who aspire to be there one day," she said.

That was obvious from the start. South Carolina broke out to an 18-2 lead. LSU cut things to five a handful of times, including early in the third period, but could not come any closer.

Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards.

The game, billed as a showcase between reigning AP player of the year Boston and Angel Reese, quickly become a highlight reel of South Carolina's experience, talent and depth.

Boston and Reese entered this with a combined 39 double doubles this season. Instead, it was the 6-7 backup Cardoso who collected double figure points and rebounds.

Reese, the 6-3 dominator, couldn't get going against the Gamecocks' withering inside presence, going 5-of-15 shooting for 16 points and four rebounds for her first game this season without double figure boards.

Boston, South Carolina's career record holder with 76 games in double figure points and rebounds, also came up short with of that standard. Not that it mattered as she twice blocked Reese's shots in the third quarter as South Carolina took control for good.

Reese held her hands up, wondering where the foul was as she sat on the court.

Boston was grateful for the attention that led people to fill the building and tune in on TV. Her team's approach, though, was simple: "Ehh, it's just another game," she said.

LSU cut a 10-point halftime deficit to 45-40 on Reese's inside bucket midway through the third quarter. But South Carolina closed the period on a 19-8 burst finished by Brea Beal's second three-pointer.

Her teammates rushed her after time ran out, celebrating like they had won a title. The Gamecocks sure proved who runs things this year in the women's game.

"When you have that type of commitment, you're going to win games like this," Gamecocks Coach Dawn Staley said.

The sold-out crowd was loud and raucous from the jump and went crazy when Staley, a Philadelphia native, came out in a classic Eagles' Randall Cunningham jersey for her team's Super Bowl Sunday warm up with LSU.

The Gamecocks then gave them even more to yell about as they took off on an 18-2 start the first six minutes that threatened to run the Tigers out of the building. Cooke scored six points in the surge while Brea Beal had a three-pointer and a three-point play.

Alexis Morris led LSU with 23 points.

NO. 5 IOWA 111,

RUTGERS 57

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Molly Davis scored a season-high 17 points, Caitlin Clark added 15 points and 10 assists in Iowa's blowout win over Rutgers.

Monika Czinano had 14 points for the Hawkeyes (20-5, 12-2), who set a program record for points in a conference game. It was also the second-most points scored in program history behind the 115 against Evansville earlier this season.

Freshman Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers (10-16, 4-10) with 28 points.

NO. 6 STANFORD 96,

ARIZONA STATE 64

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Agnes Emma-Nnopu had 17 points and Cameron Brink had 15 points and eight rebounds despite playing only 12 minutes to help Stanford to a lopsided victory over Arizona State.

Emma-Nnopu made five three-pointers and Hannah Jump added 12 points for the Cardinal (24-3, 12-2), who was 12 of 23 from distance.

Guard Tyi Skinner had 23 points for the Sun Devils (7-16, 0-14), who have lost 14 in a row.

NO. 7 UTAH 73,

WASHINGTON STATE 59

SALT LAKE CITY -- Alissa Pili scored 15 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Utah over Washington State.

Jenna Johnson added 14 points and seven boards for Utah, while Daisa Young had 13 points and Kennedy McQueen chipped in 12. Utah (22-2, 12-2) got its seventh consecutive win.

Bella Murekatete led Washington State (16-9, 6-8) with 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Charlisse Leger-Walker added 17 points.

NO. 8 MARYLAND 82,

ILLINOIS 71

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Diamond Miller scored 31 points, and Maryland rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Illinois.

Abby Meyers scored 14 of her 18 points in the third quarter for the Terrapins, who improved to 13-0 all-time against the Illini. This victory was in doubt for a while, though. Maryland (21-5, 12-3) missed all 17 of its three-point attempts but was able to rally thanks to its tenacious pressure defense.

NO. 9 DUKE 50, MIAMI 40

DURHAM, N.C. -- Reigan Richardson scored a season-high 14 points and Duke turned in another strong defensive performance to beat Miami and stay at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Duke (22-3, 12-2) led by double figures early in the second quarter and closed the first half with nine consecutive points to take a 19-point lead. Miami (16-9, 9-5) didn't get the deficit into single digits until the final 35 seconds and finished nearly 30 points below its scoring average in league play (69.5).

Jasmyne Roberts scored 12 points to lead the Hurricanes.

NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 73,

SYRACUSE 64

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Kylee Watson scored 15 points and Notre Dame held off Syracuse for a home victory.

Maddy Westbeld added 14 points while Olivia Miles had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Irish (20-4, 11-3).

Dyaisha Fair scored 22 points to lead Syracuse (16-10, 7-8).

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Georgia Amoore scored 25 points in No. 11 Virginia Tech's 84-70 win over Florida State. Taylor Soule scored 18 points, Cayla King 12 and Elizabeth Kitley 11 for the Hokies (20-4, 10-4). ... Leigha Brown scored 23 points and dished 10 assists to help No. 12 Michigan beat Nebraska 80-75 and give the Wolverines four consecutive wins. ... Kayla McPherson scored 22 points in her first career start and No. 14 North Carolina ended a two-game losing streak with a 73-55 win over Boston College. ... Liz Scott finished with 20 points and eight rebounds and No. 16 Oklahoma breezed to its fourth consecutive win with a 85-68 victory over Kansas State. ... Shaina Pellington scored 24 points and No. 17 Arizona defeated California 80-57. Esmery Martinez had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists, while Cate Reese added 15 points and Lauren Fields 10 for the Wildcats. ... Emily Bessoir hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points, Londynn Jones scored 17 points and No. 18 UCLA held on to beat Oregon 67-57. ... Taylor Valladay had 22 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists to lead Virginia past No. 22 North Carolina State 71-59 and snap the Cavaliers' seven-game ACC losing streak. ... Laila Blair hit six three-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points to help Houston edge No. 24 South Florida 71-69. ... Quay Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Frida Formann made four three-pointers in Colorado's 65-43 victory over Washington.

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, is fouled as she shoots by LSU guard Kateri Poole (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)



South Carolina guard Zia Cooke, left, drives to the basket against LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)



South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) shoots over LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)



South Carolina guard Brea Beal, left, tries to strip the ball from LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson as South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, top, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)



LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds her head in her hand during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. South Carolina won 88-64. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)



South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts as her team plays against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)



South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) joins teammates reacting after a blocked shot by their team as they play against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

