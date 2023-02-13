Sections
University of the Ozarks has accreditation reaffirmed by the Higher Learning Commission

by Monica Brich | Today at 12:48 p.m.
Rich Dunsworth, president of the University of the Ozarks, discusses donors on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, inside the new Thomas and Frances Wilson Science Center on the campus in Clarksville. An $18.4 million renovation to the facility began in January 2021. The facility now contains state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories and dedicated research areas, among other amenities for the university's natural and health science programs. The university will unveil the finished product at a dedication ceremony on Feb. 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)


CLARKSVILLE -- University of the Ozarks has had its accreditation reaffirmed by the Higher Learning Commission for the next 10 years.

A news release from the university said the Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission voted to continue the accreditation at its meeting on Jan. 10 until the 2032-2033 school year. It explained the commission is one of six regional entities recognized by the United States Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation to accredit degree-granting post-secondary educational institutions in the country.

The release said Ozarks will provide the commission with an interim progress report in 2026 that will include an update on overall assessment of academic programs as well as retention data before the next comprehensive review in the 2032-2033 academic year.


