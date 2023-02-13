University of the Ozarks has accreditation reaffirmed by the Higher Learning Commission





CLARKSVILLE -- University of the Ozarks has had its accreditation reaffirmed by the Higher Learning Commission for the next 10 years.

A news release from the university said the Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission voted to continue the accreditation at its meeting on Jan. 10 until the 2032-2033 school year. It explained the commission is one of six regional entities recognized by the United States Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation to accredit degree-granting post-secondary educational institutions in the country.

The release said Ozarks will provide the commission with an interim progress report in 2026 that will include an update on overall assessment of academic programs as well as retention data before the next comprehensive review in the 2032-2033 academic year.



