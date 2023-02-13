Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Feb. 2-8.
Feb. 2
Micah Daniel Canfield, 35, and Teresa Shalom Jaquith, 31, both of Fayetteville
Jose Abraham Castro Santos, 24, and Damiana De Los Angeles Carpio Guerra, 24, both of Springdale
Landen Dayne Cummings, 37, Fayetteville, and Aubrey Nicole Knaust, 34, Lowell
Omar Espinoza Saldierna, 31, and Juana Elena Mendez Castillo, 29, both of Springdale
Cesar Joe Holcomb, 19, and Anh Kiet Tran, 27, both of Springdale
Nicolas Martinez Sacca, 22, and Carigan Faith Hoelzeman, 22, both of Fayetteville
Wesley Allen Morrison, 41, and Susan Ann Watson, 56, both of Fayetteville
Zachary Martin Stinnett, 43, Bentonville, and Elizabeth Marie Mashie, 36, Elkins
Madison Paige Sutton, 26, and Kaci Renee Stricklen, 27, both of Tontitown
Bobby Dwain Wyatt, 42, Springdale, and Gladys Del Rocio Greenwood, 42, Fayetteville
Feb. 3
Bryan Andrew Davis, 36, and Sierra Nicole Hinkle, 27, both of Fayetteville
Ricky Eugene Epperson, 64, and Jessica Lynne Hippey, 45, both of Hindsville
Jonathan Lloyd Kinnally, 19, and Britain Elizabeth Downs, 19, both of Fayetteville
Esdras Noel Valdez Linares, 43, and Daly Esperanza Santos Alfaro, 36, both of Springdale
Feb. 6
Jose Alfredo Arana Giron, 22, and Estefania Santillan-Rizo, 28, both of Siloam Springs
Byron Donnell Harrison, 29, and Nakita Danielle Hollingsworth, 36, both of Siloam Springs
Richard Lee Hudson, Jr., 63, and Terri Jane Lynch, 65, both of Fayetteville
Caleb Alan Johnson, 34, and Lauren Nicole Reding, 30, both of Springdale
Joe Dale Meadors, 60, and Donnette Lynn Powell, 55, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Lenden Noe, 52, and Anita Dawn Spencer, 50, both of Clever, Mo.
Bradley Fredric Shepherd, 28, Farmingdale, Maine, and Mariel Mayori Rivero, 24, Fayetteville
Feb. 7
Peter Eliu, 47, and Amy Sham, 36, both of Springdale
Megan Marie Gillis, 34, and Jennifer Alexandra Buchwalter, 40, both of Tontitown
Feb. 8
Brent Alan Bridges II, 38, Lincoln, and Elizabeth Elyse Martin, 30, Westville, Okla.
Holt Thomas Easter, 22, and Jenna Laine Kutz, 22, both of Fayetteville
Juan Antonio Galdamez Contreras, 46, and Reina Del Socorro Galdamez Vidal, 47, both of Springdale
Christian Scott Hafner, 19, and Makenna Grace Gleghorn, 19, both of Springdale
Joseph Tyler Heaston, 31, and Christopher Charles Long, 31, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Nolan Oxford, 41, and Taryn Rachelle Jones, 39, both of Lincoln
Ravi Kumar Singh, 31, and Fnu Shivani, 30, both of Fayetteville