Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Feb. 2-8.

Feb. 2

Micah Daniel Canfield, 35, and Teresa Shalom Jaquith, 31, both of Fayetteville

Jose Abraham Castro Santos, 24, and Damiana De Los Angeles Carpio Guerra, 24, both of Springdale

Landen Dayne Cummings, 37, Fayetteville, and Aubrey Nicole Knaust, 34, Lowell

Omar Espinoza Saldierna, 31, and Juana Elena Mendez Castillo, 29, both of Springdale

Cesar Joe Holcomb, 19, and Anh Kiet Tran, 27, both of Springdale

Nicolas Martinez Sacca, 22, and Carigan Faith Hoelzeman, 22, both of Fayetteville

Wesley Allen Morrison, 41, and Susan Ann Watson, 56, both of Fayetteville

Zachary Martin Stinnett, 43, Bentonville, and Elizabeth Marie Mashie, 36, Elkins

Madison Paige Sutton, 26, and Kaci Renee Stricklen, 27, both of Tontitown

Bobby Dwain Wyatt, 42, Springdale, and Gladys Del Rocio Greenwood, 42, Fayetteville

Feb. 3

Bryan Andrew Davis, 36, and Sierra Nicole Hinkle, 27, both of Fayetteville

Ricky Eugene Epperson, 64, and Jessica Lynne Hippey, 45, both of Hindsville

Jonathan Lloyd Kinnally, 19, and Britain Elizabeth Downs, 19, both of Fayetteville

Esdras Noel Valdez Linares, 43, and Daly Esperanza Santos Alfaro, 36, both of Springdale

Feb. 6

Jose Alfredo Arana Giron, 22, and Estefania Santillan-Rizo, 28, both of Siloam Springs

Byron Donnell Harrison, 29, and Nakita Danielle Hollingsworth, 36, both of Siloam Springs

Richard Lee Hudson, Jr., 63, and Terri Jane Lynch, 65, both of Fayetteville

Caleb Alan Johnson, 34, and Lauren Nicole Reding, 30, both of Springdale

Joe Dale Meadors, 60, and Donnette Lynn Powell, 55, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Lenden Noe, 52, and Anita Dawn Spencer, 50, both of Clever, Mo.

Bradley Fredric Shepherd, 28, Farmingdale, Maine, and Mariel Mayori Rivero, 24, Fayetteville

Feb. 7

Peter Eliu, 47, and Amy Sham, 36, both of Springdale

Megan Marie Gillis, 34, and Jennifer Alexandra Buchwalter, 40, both of Tontitown

Feb. 8

Brent Alan Bridges II, 38, Lincoln, and Elizabeth Elyse Martin, 30, Westville, Okla.

Holt Thomas Easter, 22, and Jenna Laine Kutz, 22, both of Fayetteville

Juan Antonio Galdamez Contreras, 46, and Reina Del Socorro Galdamez Vidal, 47, both of Springdale

Christian Scott Hafner, 19, and Makenna Grace Gleghorn, 19, both of Springdale

Joseph Tyler Heaston, 31, and Christopher Charles Long, 31, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Nolan Oxford, 41, and Taryn Rachelle Jones, 39, both of Lincoln

Ravi Kumar Singh, 31, and Fnu Shivani, 30, both of Fayetteville