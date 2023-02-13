Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 3

Alex's Taqueria

2323 S. Old Missouri Road, B2, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touched ready-to-eat food with a bare hands when he prepared tacos (lettuce, tortilla). In walk-in-cooler, several food items (cooked pork, cooked chicken, salsas, rice) do not have date marked. They were prepared yesterday, and they will be used in more than 24 hours. Containers of chlorine are stored in the same shelves with packaged food. Bulk container with flour lacks label.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks an employee with certified food manager certification. Handwashing sinks do not have signage in ware washing area and restrooms. Vacuum packaged tilapia/raw fish are thawing in the package. Small refrigerator, where the salsa is stored, does not have a thermometer. Flour was being stored on the floor. Forks and spoons being dispensed in cup with handle faced down. Container in flour being used to dispense the food. Surfaces of equipment have food debris, and surfaces of hood ventilation and filters have accumulation of grease. Water is leaking in walk-in cooler.

Buttered Biscuit

1210 J.T.L. Parkway, Suite 104, Springdale

Critical violations: The sausage patties, scrambled eggs and holly sauce were holding at 97 degrees. The cold-holding unit by the waffle maker is holding sliced tomatoes, guacamole and aioli sauces at 75 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The hot-holding unit by the waffle maker is not holding hot dependably. No test strips were available for testing the chlorine of the ware washing machine.

Circle K

2808 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Mashed potatoes in hot-holding at 115 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Las Delicias

3206 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks an employee with certified food manager certification. Pesticide that is not food grade being used on a food contact surface. Salsa being stored in sour cream containers.

Mariscos Playa Azul

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B7, Springdale

Critical violations: Employee was eating a sandwich in food prep area. Shrimp and lobster being thawed in buckets of standing water.

Noncritical violations: Handwash sink in bar area lacks signage. Bar area handwash sink lacks paper towels.

Toque Latino

1813 W. Huntsville Ave., B, Springdale

Critical violations: White rice in hot-holding is holding hot at 119 degrees. Potato balls ready for cooking being held on the prep table.

Noncritical violations: Two whole fish in a bowl thawing on the freezer top.