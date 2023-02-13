Wildcats end struggle vs. No. 1s

EVANSTON, Ill. -- As Northwestern struggled through the past couple seasons, Boo Buie and Chase Audige learned some tough lessons -- on poise, and finishing strong, and competing.

That's how they got to Sunday, and one historic victory for the Wildcats.

Buie scored 26 points and Audige had 15, leading Northwestern to a 64-58 win over Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue.

"We put in so much work together and we've been through so many ups and downs," Buie said. "It's finally starting to show what the real us is."

Led by its experienced backcourt and supported by a rowdy student section behind each basket, Northwestern (18-7, 9-5) added a signature win to its bid for the school's second NCAA Tournament appearance. The Wildcats got their first win in 19 games against the No. 1 team in the AP poll.

Northwestern's 18 wins are the most for the school since it went 24-12 during the 2016-17 season, losing to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It went 32-55 in the previous three years before finding its stride against this season.

"We had a bunch of guys that stayed the course and stayed loyal to the program and fought," Northwestern Coach Chris Collins said, "and we had a great offseason.

"When you have a day like this, you know it can be emotional because you know there's a lot of hard work by a lot of people to make this happen."

Purdue (23-3, 12-3) had won 11 in a row against Northwestern, but the Boilermakers stumbled down the stretch. They shot just 28.6% (6 for 21) and committed 13 of their 16 turnovers in the second half.

Edey had 24 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocked shots, but the 7-4 center turned it over six times. Freshman Braden Smith had 10 points on 1-for-7 shooting.

"Just got to show more poise and toughness than we did," Purdue Coach Matt Painter said.

Edey's hook shot lifted Purdue to a 55-47 lead with 3:52 to go. But Northwestern closed the game with a 17-3 run.

Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) celebrates after Northwestern defeated Purdue in an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Northwestern guard Chase Audige, center, celebrates with fans after defeating Purdue in an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) passes the ball against Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven (10) blocks a shot by Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Northwestern guard Boo Buie, right, drives to the basket against Purdue guard Ethan Morton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Northwestern guard Ty Berry, left, battles for a rebound against Purdue forward Mason Gillis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

