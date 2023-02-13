With a few tricks, the Chiefs’ offense prevailed

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Andy Reid checked off the play on his call sheet while relaying it into his headset, confirming a critical third down that, if successful, could change everything.

As his players broke their huddle and jogged to the line of scrimmage, Reid looked up to watch his trickery at work.

It was a third and three from the 5-yard line, with his Kansas City Chiefs trailing by six points early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII. It was the point when most people, including the Philadelphia Eagles, expected Patrick Mahomes to turn to his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce.

So Reid drew up the opposite.

Kadarius Toney, the receiver Kansas City acquired in October, stood on the right side of the formation, next to Kelce in the slot. Toney started to motion toward his quarterback before quickly turning back out at the snap and watching cornerback Darius Slay fall back in coverage to await a pass to Kelce in the back of the end zone.

Got 'em.

The move left Toney standing wide open to catch a short pass and waltz into the end zone. The score reset a tight game that, for much of three quarters, was a back-and-forth affair that tilted slightly in favor of the Eagles.

"He's a dawg," fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said.

"For him going against his old team, we wanted to get this so bad for him," Kelce said of Reid, who coached in Philadelphia for 14 seasons.

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' 24-year-old dual-threat quarterback, snapped two Super Bowl records: Steve McNair's, for quarterback rushing yards (Hurts had 70) and Jim McMahon's, for quarterback rushing touchdowns (Hurts had three). All told, Hurts had a hand in four of his team's touchdowns, including a 45-yarder that sailed into the arms of receiver A.J. Brown.

But the Chiefs' late-game savvy, a less-heralded midseason trade and the meticulous execution secured the 38-35 victory. The Chiefs are the NFL's reigning dynasty, led by a quarterback the rest of the league has been chasing for years.

Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, completed 77.8% of his passes for 182 yards, three touchdowns and a 131.8 rating -- on a bum ankle. He added 44 rushing yards (again, bum ankle) to the team's 158-yard total on the ground.

Toney, whom the Chiefs acquired from the New York Giants in exchange for a third- and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, put the Chiefs ahead for the first time Sunday night. Throughout the week, his special teams coach, Dave Toub, had reminded players that no one had returned a punt for a touchdown in the Super Bowl. So when the Chiefs' defense forced an Eagles three-and-out, Toney did his best to end the drought.

He fell short, but his 65-yard return set up another Chiefs score -- a 4-yard catch by rookie receiver Skyy Moore -- to give Kansas City some cushion.

Although the Eagles tied it up again, at 35-35 after a two-point conversion, Reid and the Chiefs went back into the bag to mix short passes by Mahomes with runs by Isiah Pacheco, their speedy rookie. Just after the two-minute warning, they turned to Smith-Schuster for a short catch along the left sideline on third and eight in the red zone. Veteran Eagles cornerback James Bradberry tugged on his jersey just enough to draw a yellow flag -- a gift to the Chiefs.

Kansas City moved up four yards and started a new set of downs, which it shrewdly used to find the end zone for the game-winner. Jerick McKinnon took the handoff and sprinted up field before diving at the Eagles' 2-yard line. A touchdown would've given Philadelphia plenty of time to complete a final scoring drive for the win.

So McKinnon stopped the clock, and Mahomes followed with two kneels to eat up time. All that remained were eight seconds, and the game rested with Harrison Butker.

Hours before kickoff, Butker pulled out a measuring tape on the sideline to calculate his steps and his angle on field goals, memorizing the motions until they became routine on the biggest stage.

But in his first attempt, late in the first quarter, hit the left upright. Ahead of his second, he walked through his routine -- two steps back, two wide steps left, line it up and swing.

His 27-yard attempt on fourth and eight with the Lombardi Trophy on the line was perfect, capping a second-half turnaround for Kansas City.

After closing the first half with the missed kick and two punts, the Chiefs returned from the break with four scores -- three consecutive touchdowns and Butker's game-winning kick -- for 212 yards and 24 points.

How? Details. Savvy. A bit of resilience and a few tricks along the way.

As the confetti rained down at State Farm Stadium, Mahomes issued a proclamation as he stood from a stage and was named Super Bowl MVP. He is the first player this century to be named regular-season MVP and Super Bowl MVP, a fitting feat as he returns to the throne.

"I'm not going to say dynasty yet," he told the crowd. "We're not done."