2-vehicle wreck kills man in Randolph County, troopers say

One man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Randolph County.

Joseph Barber, 55, of Maynard died following the wreck, which occurred shortly after 10 a.m at 3868 Middlebrook Road, according to the Arkansas State Police's initial report.

The report said Barber was driving south on Middlebrook Road in a 2015 Polaris.

When Barber tried to navigate a right-hand curve, his vehicle crossed the centerline, troopers said.

The Polaris struck a 2015 Mack truck, which was traveling in the opposite direction, and left the roadway. The driver of the truck was uninjured, according to the report.

The investigating officer reported that conditions were clear and the road was dry when the crash happened.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, at least 64 people have died as a result of crashes on roads in the state so far this year.