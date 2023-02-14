2023 World Series Future Odds Entering Spring Training

The Astros are the SI Sportsbook favorites to win the 2023 World Series.

Houston owns +550 odds to go back-to-back despite losing ace Justin Verlander to the Mets. Houston, which had arguably the best pitching in 2022, has most of its personnel returning. Michael Brantley is back from injury and the Astros added Jose Abreu in the offseason for an offensive upgrade at first base.

The pathway through the AL West seems easy enough as the Astros have won the division five of the last six seasons. Unless the Yankees can finally solve them, it seems plausible they will be on the big stage again and +550 odds is decent value.

The Dodgers have the next best odds at 6-1, despite not advancing past the divisional round and the Padres last season. Los Angeles lost shortstop Trea Turner to the Phillies and brought in outfielder/designated hitter J.D. Martinez and outfielder David Peralta. The pitching staff will be anchored by Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw with Dustin May likely claiming the fifth rotation spot.

I like the Dodgers, but +600 is not enough value for me.

The Mets at +700 odds is a good bet for a Mets fan. They look great on paper, with Max Scherzer and Verlander headlining their rotation and Pete Alonso projected for the most RBIs this season. Just keep in mind, they’re still the Mets.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, which instantly vaulted them to the top of the list. Anthony Rizzo returns as well and they also added lefty Carlos Rodon to the starting rotation. Eight-to-one odds is decent value for the Bombers.

The Blue Jays are up next right behind the Yankees, after opening as the AL favorites last year. The young team is looking a little older this year and the pitching rotation will need a lot more from Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi, but if Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer and Matt Chapman all get hot at the right time the Blue Jays could go all the way.

Rounding out the top of the list is the Braves, who lost Dansby Swanson in the offseason but still remain stacked with some of the best young talent in the league, including NL Rookie of the Year pitcher Spencer Strider and the NL Rookie of the Year runner-up in outfielder Michael Harris Jr. Add that to the core of Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley, and the Braves are my favorite NL value at +900 odds.

The Padres at +1000 odds should be considered after adding outfielder Juan Soto and closer Josh Hader at the deadline last year, acquiring shortstop Xander Bogaerts in the offseason and signing Yu Darvish to a six-year extension. Joe Musgrove is their new ace, and don’t forget we should see Fernando Tatis Jr. about a month into the season too. Much like the Mets, the Padres are not afraid to spend and they look great on paper.

Value picks include the Phillies (+1600) in their second year with manager Rob Thomson and after adding Turner, the young Guardians (+3300) in a AL Central and the Twins (+5000), who could be dominant if they can stay healthy.

I am avoiding the Rangers (+3300) despite their big offseason moves since they have too tough of a pathway through the Astros and Mariners (+1600) in the AL West and I’m also fading the Cubs (+6600), who will have a tough time getting through the Cardinals (+2200) and the Brewers (+2800) in the NL Central.

The Reds (+20000), Nationals (+30000) and Athletics (+30000) round out the bottom of the list.

Houston Astros +550

Los Angeles Dodgers +600

New York Mets +700

New York Yankees +800

Toronto Blue Jays +900

Atlanta Braves +900

San Diego Padres +1000

Philadelphia Phillies +1600

Seattle Mariners +1600

St. Louis Cardinals +2200

Tampa Bay Rays +2200|

Milwaukee Brewers +2800

Chicago White Sox +2800

Texas Rangers +3300

Boston Red Sox +3300

Cleveland Guardians +3300

San Francisco Giants +4000

Minnesota Twins +5000

Baltimore Orioles +5000

Los Angeles Angels +5000

Chicago Cubs +6600

Miami Marlins +6600

Detroit Tigers +7500

Arizona Diamondbacks +8000

Colorado Rockies +10000

Pittsburgh Pirates +15000

Kansas City Royals +15000

Cincinnati Reds +20000

Washington Nationals +30000

Oakland Athletics +30000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.