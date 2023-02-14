Ads use celebs, humor, lots of dogs

NEW YORK -- Advertisers bet big that viewers were turning to the Super Bowl for a comforting escape, and delivered a series of advertisements that relied on familiar celebrity faces, light humor, and plenty of cuddly dogs.

This wasn't a year for edgy humor or experimentation. After the global pandemic, with economic uncertainty looming ahead and the war in Ukraine stretching on, advertisers just wanted people to feel good.

And it worked.

"This year's ads took a very light touch and focused on being fun and making the viewer feel good," said Charles Taylor, marketing professor at Villanova University. "Most followed a clear formula of combining A-list celebrities with humor, with some using nostalgia and/or music to good effect."

Super Bowl advertisers each year try to reach the more than 100 million people tuning into the broadcast. It's a pricey proposition: ads can cost as much as $7 million for 30 seconds.

It was a year of change for the Super Bowl since other alcohol ads were allowed to air after Anheuser-Bush gave up its exclusivity deal and the halftime show sponsor changed from Pepsi to Apple music after a decade.

STARRY NIGHT

Many of the ads were released early, but there were still some surprises in store for viewers. In its first Super Bowl ad, Dunkin' Donuts enlisted superfan Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez.

In the ad, Affleck mans the drive-through booth at a Dunkin' Donuts in Medford, Massachusetts, with a Boston accent and shocks customers. Lopez comes through the line of cars and asks him what he's doing. "You're embarrassing me in front of my friends," he says. "Grab me a glazed," she demands. Affleck has a long association with the brand, and is often spotted carrying Dunkin' Donuts drinks in paparazzi photos. He directed the ad, too.

GM and Netflix enlisted Will Ferrell to tout their deal to show more electric vehicles in Netflix shows. Bud Light's ad showed Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh and dog Bugsy, who all dance to hold music. Melissa McCarthy sings a jingle for Booking.com, and Adam Driver makes multiples of himself for Squarespace. Pepsi Zero Sugar hired Ben Stiller and Steve Martin. Avocados From Mexico enlists Anna Faris for one of the few slightly risque ads this year that envisions a present where everyone is naked -- including the Statue of Liberty. Tennis star Serena Williams stars in two ads: one for Michelob Ultra and one for Remy Martin. T-Mobile enlisted Bradley Cooper and his mom to star in a blooper-filled ad.

NOSTALGIA FEST

Many marketers tried to capitalize on well-loved TV and movie properties. This year, online shopping site Rakuten hired Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan to recreate a scene from 90s rom-com "Clueless." Popcorners, a snack brand from Frito-Lay, brought back "Breaking Bad," which first aired in 2008, with stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Other advertisers trying to capitalize on favorite content from years past: T-Mobile's ad showed John Travolta singing a T-Mobile home internet-themed version of "Summer Nights" from "Grease" with "Scrubs" stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff. Michelob Ultra evoked "Caddyshack" by setting its ad at the Bushwood Country Club that's in the movie.

CUTE ANIMALS

It's not a Super Bowl without cute animals -- particularly dogs.

Jeep stuffed a bevy of animals, including meercats, a bee, a bear, a goat and many others, in its ad that shows the animals dancing to a tune emanating from a Jeep 4xe. The dog food subscription service called The Farmer's Dog showed a heartwarming tale of a girl growing older with her dog.

Other ads feature dogs alongside celebrities: a Skechers ad shows Snoop Dogg shaving a poodle; Pringles shows Meghan Trainor cuddling with her dog and Pepsi Zero Sugar shows Steve Martin as a vet operating on a dog. Amazon's ad shows a family getting a puppy companion for their older dog.

This photo provided by Bud Light shows a scene from Bud Light 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Bud Light via AP)



This photo provided by Booking.com shows Melissa McCarthy in scene from Booking.com 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Booking.com via AP)



This photo provided by Michelob Ultra shows Rickie Fowler from a scene from Michelob Ultra 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Michelob Ultra via AP)



This photo provided by Frito-Lay shows Jack Harlow from a scene from Doritos 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Frito-Lay via AP)



This photo provided by Google shows Giannis Antetokounmpo in a scene from Google's 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Google via AP)

