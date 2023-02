Camp Pike, 1918: "All of the buildings shown here belong to the hospital, and they were crowded a few weeks ago. Enough said." The card showed just a portion of the hospital complex for the sprawling army training base, home to 52,000 soldiers, which suffered a heavy toll while influenza swept the nation — especially affecting the close-quartered young soldiers.

