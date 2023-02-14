Bella Vista man described in police interview the abuse that led to the death of his 6-year-old son





BENTONVILLE -- The jury in Mauricio Torres' trial spent Tuesday morning watching a 2015 police interview with Torres, who described what led to his 6-year-old son Isaiah's death.

Torres, 53, of Bella Vista is charged with capital murder and battery. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

He is accused of shoving a stick in his son's rectum, causing an infection that caused the boy's death on March 30, 2015. Chronic child abuse was also a factor in Isaiah Torres' death.

Mauricio Torres requested Capt. Tim Cook with the Bella Vista Police Department to come to the Benton County Jail to talk with him. Cook had previously interviewed Torres. The jury has already watched those interviews. He wanted to talk to Cook again after learning his wife, Cathy Torres, had filed a protection order and blamed him for their son's death.

Mauricio Torres complained to Cook about conditions in the jail. He said he needed more protein since he had had weight loss surgery. He also complained about being cold and not having a mattress.

He wanted Cook to talk to someone to help him be more comfortable in the jail. He told Cook he wanted to stay healthy to endure a criminal case.

He described his wife as a controlling person who was just as responsible for their son's death as he was.

"You wanted the truth," Torres told Cook. "I will tell you the truth."

He described his son's death as accidental.

"I didn't know," Torres said. "She didn't know that was the murder weapon. Does that make sense to you."

"What was it," asked Cook, who sat across from Torres in the interview room.

"It was a stick," Torres replied.

Torres said the stick was the object they spanked their son with -- "the only thing he responded to." Torres said he had his son stand in a corner and do squats with the stick inside of him.

Torres stood up and demonstrated how the boy was doing the squats. He said his son went down and Cathy Torres pushed him down on the stick. His wife took the stick out and then cleaned up, Torres said.

His wife was upset because their son had eaten some cake, Torres said. He normally spanked his son, but had used the stick once before to sodomize him, Torres said. He claimed his son had anger issues and they used the stick as a deterrent.

Cook asked about the marks and bruises on Isaiah's body. Torres claimed some were from childhood accidents, but said marks on one of his knees were from spankings.

Cook asked Torres to tell him whether his two daughters had been abused.

"I've already hung myself," Torres said. "What else can I do."

Torres said he would stop his wife from abusing the girls if he was around. He said his wife didn't have the same problems with the girls as she had with Isaiah.

He said his wife did not care about him, their two daughters or Isaiah. He added that he betrayed his son.

Torres, who is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail, was tried, convicted and sentenced to death in 2016 in his son's murder, but the state Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2019 and ordered Torres receive a new trial.

A second jury found Torres guilty of murder and battery. The proceedings ended during the sentencing phase March 5, 2020, when a witness jumped from the witness stand box and attempted to attack Torres. A Benton County sheriff's deputy and a bailiff stopped the witness from reaching Torres.

Circuit Judge Brad Karren declared a mistrial and ruled Torres should have another trial. The Arkansas attorney general's office appealed, but the Arkansas Supreme Court agreed with Karren.

Tuesday's proceedings started with the judge and attorneys discussing a juror who is a dual resident of Arkansas and Missouri.

Karren told her they were dismissing her from the panel out of an abundance of caution since the law is not clear on the issue. He stressed she did not do anything wrong and had reported her status.

One of the two alternates replaced her. Three alternates were chosen last week, but one was dismissed early in the trial due to illness.

Cathy Torres is expected to be called to testify by the defense. She pleaded guilty in March 2017 to capital murder and battery. She was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.



