Blessings counted

Count your blessings, Gentle Reader.

Two boatloads of refugees from Cuba and Haiti made landfall in the Florida Keys last week. The first delivered 114 migrants, making landfall at Marquesas Keys, and a day later another 26 made landfall just south of Key Largo.

These Florida strait crossings are becoming much more common as conditions in countries like Cuba and Haiti deteriorate. Since Oct. 1, the U.S. Coast Guard has intercepted 5,321 migrants at sea. For the previous year, the number was 6,182.

Refugees intercepted at sea usually are returned to their home countries. But make U.S. landfall--feet on sand--and prospects improve. Cuban refugees often have relatives in south Florida and are released to them once they make U.S. shores.

Benefiting from the U.S. and Cuba not having formal diplomatic relations, they can get driver's licenses, Social Security numbers and work permits, but can't apply for permanent residency or citizenship.

We suspect they can live with that, since they were willing to escape on a slow, rickety boat to Florida.

Americans exasperated over Dobbs or EVs or wokeness would be well advised to consider the alternative.