Boy arrested in Kimmons Middle School threat incident

FORT SMITH -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday for threatening two individuals with a firearm at Kimmons Middle School last week.

The threat was made during a basketball game, with school district officers reporting that attendees were released shortly after 8 p.m. No injuries occurred, and the boy fled the scene before he could be apprehended.

The Police Department reported in a news release Tuesday they secured a warrant for aggravated assault and terroristic threatening, and arrested the boy without incident. The department didn't release his name or confirm whether he was a Fort Smith student, but did note he has a history of juvenile arrests.

"We would like to thank the community for its patience throughout this incident and the ensuing investigation," police said in the news release.