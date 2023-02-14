Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Boy arrested in Kimmons Middle School threat incident

by Monica Brich | Today at 3:24 p.m.
Police lights

FORT SMITH -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday for threatening two individuals with a firearm at Kimmons Middle School last week.

The threat was made during a basketball game, with school district officers reporting that attendees were released shortly after 8 p.m. No injuries occurred, and the boy fled the scene before he could be apprehended.

The Police Department reported in a news release Tuesday they secured a warrant for aggravated assault and terroristic threatening, and arrested the boy without incident. The department didn't release his name or confirm whether he was a Fort Smith student, but did note he has a history of juvenile arrests.

"We would like to thank the community for its patience throughout this incident and the ensuing investigation," police said in the news release.

Print Headline: Juvenile arrested in Kimmons Middle School threat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT