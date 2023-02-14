ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Capitol hosts postal exhibit; Rep extends ‘Laughter’ run

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART & EXHIBITS: 'Special Delivery'

"Special Delivery: Postal History in Arkansas," a collection of artifacts related to Arkansas post offices and the Postal Service in Arkansas, including postage stamps honoring Arkansas-related subjects, is on display through Memorial Day in the first-floor galleries of the state Capitol, 500 Woodlane St., Little Rock. Admission is free. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

'Beauty of Bling!'

"Glitter, Shimmer and Shine: A Special Exhibit on the Beauty of Bling!," an exhibit of beaded and other eye-catching handbags, goes on display today at ESSE Museum & Store, 1510 Main St., Little Rock. The exhibit will be up through May 14, closing with a Mother's Day reception and celebration. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $10, $8 for students, senior citizens 60 and older and military. Call (501) 916-9022 or visit essepursemuseum.com.

Hendrix exhibits

"sustainABILITY," 33 contemporary art quilts that "explore solutions to improve sustainability in two-dimensional and three-dimensional works," according to a news release, is on display through March 17 at the Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. “By Candle Light 1” by Olga Morozova is one of several works on display through March 17 at Hendrix College’s Windgate Museum of Art. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Also on display through March 17:

◼️ "Sculptures by Sayaka Ganz," two sculptures with reclaimed plastics as the primary medium by a Japanese sculptor living and working in Indiana, in the museum atrium.

◼️ "Art in a Time of War," paintings, drawings and prints by Kyiv-based artist and teacher Olga Morozova and her students from across Ukraine, in the Window Gallery, available for viewing 24/7. And in the museum lobby, and " Dear Ukraine: A Global Community Poem," a participatory display of Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach's poem, "Dear Ukraine," which includes prompts for visitors to share their own voices. Dasbach, a native of Ukraine, is a Hendrix faculty member.

◼️ "Land as a Living Room: Works by Annie Helmericks-Louder," 15 works inspired by Helmericks-Louder's relationship with the outdoors and also by a May Swenson poem.

Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Visit www.windgatemuseum.org.

THEATER: 'Laughter' extended

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock, has extended the run of its current production, "Laughter on the 23rd Floor," starring Judge Reinhold as the host/namesake of a '50s comedy show, through Feb. 25. Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. For ticket information, call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org/laughter.

MUSIC: Valentine's jazz

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Jazz Ensemble will perform a love-themed concert in celebration of Valentine's Day at 7:30 p.m. today in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The program includes "I'll Take Romance" by Oscar Hammerstein II and Ben Oakland; Oliver Nelson's "Stolen Moments"; Glenn Miller's "Moonlight Serenade" and, with faculty members Joshua Gregory and Evan Smith and students Mya Little and Kyndal Collins, the late Burt Bacharach's "What the World Needs Now Is Love." Michael Underwood conducts. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-3291 or email gegalloway@ualr.edu.

Author Tom Rob Smith discusses his new novel, “Cold People,” virtually Thursday on behalf of the Central Arkansas Library System’s Six Bridges Presents series. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/James Hopkirk) TALKS: 'Cold' author

Tom Rob Smith, author of New York Times bestseller "Child 44" and the Emmy Award-winning writer and executive producer of FX's "American Crime Story" series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," will discuss his new book, "Cold People," virtually, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It's part of the Central Arkansas Library System's Six Bridges Presents series. Registration is required — visit tinyurl.com/26vtpk92. For more information about the Six Bridges Book Festival, call (501) 918-3098, email bmooy@cals.org or visit sixbridgesbookfestival.org.

Preservation lineup

QQA, formerly the Quapaw Quarter Association, opens its quarterly Preservation Conversation series with historian and retired engineer Mike Hood discussing "In Search of the Little Rock Maumelle and Western Railroad," 6 p.m. March 9 at the Paint Factory in the East Village, 1306 E. Sixth St., Little Rock.

The rest of the lineup (except as noted, all lectures at 6 p.m. at the Paint Factory):

◼️ June 15: "Preservation Trades in America," Bob Yapp, founder & director, Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation, in conjunction with the association's next hands-on restoration workshop at the Ernest Green house.

◼️ Sept. 14: "Kick Like the Devil: How Little Rock's Raye Montague Engineered Her Way Into Navy History," David Montague and Paige Bowers, authors of "Overnight Code: The Life of Raye Montague, the Woman Who Revolutionized Naval Engineering," Dreamland Ballroom, 800 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. In partnership with Friends of Dreamland Ballroom and Pyramid Art, Books & Custom Framing, through which participants can buy the book in advance via pyramid1988.com.

◼️ Dec. 14: "Reimagining, Reclaiming Queer Spaces," Brock Thompson, author of "The Un-Natural State, Arkansas and the Queer South."

A 5:30 p.m. reception will precede each lecture; a question-and-answer session will follow. Admission is free but space is limited; attendees must RSVP in advance — email qqa@quapaw.com.

TICKETS: 'Riverdance' redux

Tickets — $24-$73 — are now on sale for the 25th anniversary production of "Riverdance," onstage at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com.