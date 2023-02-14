Christensen, Fort Smith’s fire chief since 2016, dies





FORT SMITH -- The city of Fort Smith's fire chief of more than six years died Saturday, according to a news release from the city.

Fire Chief Phil Christensen had battled cancer in the nine months leading up to his death, according to the release. The type of cancer was not specified.

"His is a Line of Duty death as his cancer was certainly from an exposure during his time as firefighter," a post on the Fort Smith Fire Department's Facebook page states.

Carl Geffken, city administrator, described Christensen in the news release as a good man who will be greatly missed.

"He was an excellent fire chief, an asset to and supporter of the city of Fort Smith and a wise adviser to me," Geffken said. "I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to Phil's wife, Kim, and the entire Christensen family."

Geffken appointed Assistant Chief Boyd Waters as the Fire Department's acting fire chief.

Christensen joined the Fire Department in May 1992, according to the news release. He was named fire chief in July 2016, having previously held the ranks of driver, captain, battalion chief and assistant chief.

"Chief Christensen was highly decorated and well-respected by his peers," the news release states.

Christensen's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Fort Smith, the news release states. It will be open to the public.



