Council to decide on asking voters to back bond issue for city projects

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council will decide today whether to ask voters to approve a bond issue for city projects. The bonds could raise about $360 million, with about $175 million for capital projects, said Colby Fulfer, the mayor's chief of staff.

Projects would include a new senior center for $16.25 million, a new fire station and other improvements for the Fire Department for $7.75 million, parks improvement for $16.25 million and $135 million for street improvements.

The total bond amount will vary according to the financial market at the time the bonds are sold, Fulfer said. He said any money left over from projects or debt service would be added to the street bond money for more road improvements.

The bond also would allow the city to refinance the debt remaining on its two previous bonds and pay them off more quickly, Fulfer said.

If the council approves, a special election would be set for May 9, also the election date for Springdale School Board members.

"We've got projects shovel-ready," Fulfer said. "We're ready to go if the voters say yes again."

Fulfer explained the city has commissioned a traffic study to determine the needs for drivers before making decisions on road projects. The city also commissioned architectural designs for a new senior center.

The city would repay the 2023 bond issue with sales tax receipts. The tax was approved by voters in 1992 and renewed for subsequent bond issues/projects.

"Residents have paid that tax for decades," said Bob Wright, a senior managing director for Crews & Associates, an investment banking firm handling several bond issues for the city. The 2023 bond proceeds also would cover various fees and other costs associated with taking out the new bond.

The 2023 bond also would bring debt from the city's last two bonds -- 2018 and 2020 -- under one umbrella for payback, Wright said.

The city would pay $140 million debt remaining from the 2018 bond and $45 million from the 2020 bond, or about $185 million total, Wright said.

"It will streamline our bond program."

A new, two-story senior center would sit on East Emma Avenue in the strip of land between The Jones Center and the old Washington school building.

The current center is filled and sits landlocked with no room to grow, said the center's director, Lori Proud.

Construction has been projected to be $11 million.

Architect fees came from the general fund, which held $18.1 million at the end of August, Fulfer said.

The bond money also would pay to add another fire station to the city, either in the extreme north or the far southeast, Fulfer said. In addition to the building, the bond would pay for all tools and vehicles that are part of a fire station.

The city would consider completing its ambulance fleet, with an ambulance at every station. Fulfer noted most of the Fire Department's calls for service are for medical issues, and four of its eight stations don't house ambulances.

Park improvements would be another focus of the bond, Fulfer said. The bond projects could include building the planned ball fields at Shaw Family Park and replacing about 20 ball fields and soccer grass fields with turf.

Chad Wolf, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, explained turf fields drain rain water quickly, allowing play more quickly.

And the city would finish out the Recreation Center with new bathrooms, dressing rooms and classroom space, Wolf said. The bond money also would provide new basketball goals mounted to the ceiling and scoreboards.

"It's not a huge project," Fulfer said. "We just want to finish it out, to put the icing on the cake."

The rest of the bond money would be put to street improvements, Fulfer said.

He thinks projects started, but not finished under the 2018 bond would probably be priority projects for new bond money.

The slowed supply chain and rising costs for construction meant the city had to build some projects in phases.

One is an extension of Har-Ber Avenue east to Gutensohn Road. Construction has begun between West Emma Avenue and 40th Street and will be completed under the 2018 bond. The extension of the road west and a crossing over Interstate 49 are phase tw0.

The road is targeted to ease traffic congestion at Elm Springs Road and West Sunset Avenue, Fulfer said.

