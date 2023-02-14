Development plan for 18 cluster homes in northeast Fayetteville approved without opposition





FAYETTEVILLE -- The development plan for a cluster of homes in the northeast part of town that had previously raised neighbor concern gained unanimous support from the Planning Commission on Monday with no opposition from the public.

Commissioners voted 8-0 to approve the development plan for 18 single-family homes that share common green space on 2.67 acres northeast of Oak Bailey Drive and Old Wire Road. The proposal was made by Brian Teague with Community by Design and Jeff Martin with Martin Building Group.

The commission approved a conditional land use permit for the project last year, but neighbors appealed the decision to the City Council. The council in December supported the commission's initial decision to approve the permit, but added some conditions. Conditions included reducing the number of homes from 19 to 18, preserving more trees, vegetative buffering from surrounding properties and better pedestrian connectivity. The developers also agreed to build a drainage swale to divert runoff on the south side of the property.

Neighbors at the time brought up concerns over traffic, drainage, pedestrian safety and whether the development was appropriate for the neighborhood. They presented a list of conditions they wanted to see happen if the development was approved, and some were incorporated into the plan.

Teague said the permit process took three or four months but provided an opportunity for the developers to meet with neighbors and come to terms with some of their requests.

Planning staff had their own suggested conditions to approve the development plan. One such recommendation was to have the developers build a sidewalk along the corner of Oak Bailey Drive and Old Wire Road. Martin told the commission the land where the sidewalk would go is owned by someone else and doesn't touch the project's property. He asked the commission to waive that condition, which it agreed to do.

The commission also granted the developers a request to put in gravel without a plastic containment system on parking spaces within flat parts of the property. It also required a sidewalk be built along the property facing Old Wire Road.

In other business, the commission voted 7-1 to support a rezoning request for 1.71 acres southeast of Gregg Avenue and Elm Street. The property would change from a residential single-family zone allowing up to four units an acre to a split zoning. The western portion of the property would change to a residential intermediate urban zone, which has no unit density cap and allows residences up to two or three stories, depending on the building's proximity to the street. The eastern portion would change to a residential intermediate zone allowing up to 12 units an acre.

Teague presented the request to the commission along with Tim Brisiel with Legacy Ventures. Teague said he wanted to build a handful of "apartment houses" that resemble single-family homes on the western side of the property and single-family homes for the eastern portion.

Three neighbors expressed concerns over traffic, increased density, property values, impact to trees and wildlife and access to the property. Cars generally go faster than the posted 35 mph limit, they said, and getting in and out of the area can present a hazard.

Commissioner Jimm Garlock cast the sole no vote, saying he had concerns with unlimited density and traffic safety. Other commissioners, such as Chairwoman Sarah Sparkman, said denying the rezoning would not solve traffic issues on Gregg Avenue and the developers could still build regardless of the zoning change.

The City Council will have final say on the rezoning.

Commissioner Mary McGetrick was absent Monday.





Commission action

Fayetteville’s Planning Commission met Monday and approved:

• Rezoning a small lot west of Washington Avenue and Spring Street from a multifamily zone allowing up to 24 units an acre to a residential intermediate urban zone, which has no unit density cap but limits residential building height to two or three stories depending on proximity to the street, as opposed to the current five-story height limit. The City Council will have final say on the rezoning.

• A permit for a cluster of eight detached single-family homes as part of Crystal Springs subdivision west of Deane Solomon Road.

• Five requests for short-term rentals. Commissioners denied by an 8-0 vote one request in a cluster housing development north of Old Farmington and One Mile roads because of incompatibility with surrounding properties.

Source: Fayetteville







