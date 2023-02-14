Former Beyond Meat exec Ramsey gets probation for biting man’s nose during fight

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former CEO of Beyond Meat pleaded guilty and was placed on probation Tuesday for biting the nose of another driver during an altercation last year.

Fayetteville police arrested Douglas Wayne Ramsey, 54, on suspicion of felony battery and making a terroristic threat after the attack in a parking garage in September following an Arkansas Razorback football game.

Ramsey pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct before Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor. Ramsey was placed on probation for three years, fined $1,000, ordered to pay $73 victim restitution and ordered to be screened for anger management and comply with any recommendation for treatment.

Ramsey was also ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case and to complete 160 hours of community service. He was ordered not to use or possess alcohol or controlled substances and cannot possess a firearm or other dangerous weapon.

A terroristic threatening charge was dropped as part of Ramsey's plea agreement.

Ramsey was angered when another driver inched in front of him in a traffic lane and made contact with the front passenger wheel on Ramsey's Ford Bronco, according to a police report.

Ramsey got out of his SUV and punched through the back windshield of the other driver's car, according to the police report. The driver told police that he got out of the car and Ramsey pulled him close and began punching him, according to the report.

Ramsey also bit the tip of the other driver's nose, ripping the flesh, police said.

The driver and witnesses told police Ramsey threatened to kill the other man before occupants of both vehicles got out and separated them, according to the report.

Ramsey had spent more than 30 years at Springdale-based Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat Inc. as its chief operating officer in late 2021. He held top leadership positions at Tyson, including work as president of its poultry division and president of its global McDonald's business.

Ramsey was suspended by Beyond Meat following the incident. He left the company in October.

Beyond Meat, based in El Segundo, Calif., is a producer of plant-based protein products.

Tyson Foods was an investor in Beyond Meat, but sold its stake in 2019 just before Beyond Meat's initial public offering.