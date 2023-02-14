Frankie Valli, Four Seasons set July 28 show at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, in The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena, the North Little Rock venue’s reduced-seating footprint.

Tickets — $49-$129 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, via Ticketmaster.com. (The arena box office will be closed for this sale.)

Frankie Valli was the lead singer when the band debuted in 1962 and is the only member of the group from its inception who currently tours. He and his “colleagues” were the subject of the Tony-winning musical “Jersey Boys.”

Expect the set list to include many of the group’s 71 charted hits (40 in the Top 40, 19 in the Top 10 and eight that reached No.1).