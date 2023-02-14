Free covid and flu vaccines available in Little Rock, North Little Rock

The Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care are partnering with locations around Little Rock and North Little Rock to provide free covid and flu vaccines, a news release from the foundation said.

Danyelle McNeill, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Health, said assistance with covid and flu vaccines is provided when it is requested and teams are available.

“Targeted federal grant funding is used for this purpose,” McNeill said Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK LOCATIONS

The Pfizer covid-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Second Presbyterian Church at 600 Pleasant Valley Drive in Little Rock, the release said.

Those interested in receiving a covid vaccine must be 12 years old or older, the release said. Anyone at least six months old can receive the flu vaccine.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Arkansans ages 12 and up are eligible to receive a free dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Harmony Health Clinic at 201 E. Roosevelt Road, the release said.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK LOCATION

Free covid testing will be available at the Health and Wellness Center & Grounds, 700 Vine St., on the Shorter College campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.