Georgia RB clicks with UA coach





One of the nation's top Class of 2024 prospects is planning to visit the University of Arkansas in the near future.

Jaden Baugh, 6-1, 215 pounds, of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan, Texas, South Carolina, Miami, Florida, Purdue and Mississippi State.

He's one of the top athletes nationally and is being recruited to play linebacker by most schools, but Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith wants him at running back. Baugh said he and Smith communicate often.

"We text, he asks me how the family is doing," Baugh said. "He talks a lot about trying to get me up there to checkout the facility and stuff like that."

During the Dec. 2-17 and Jan. 13-28 contact period, Smith made a statement by being a regular at Baugh's school to check on him. His sincere and upfront approach to recruiting has impressed Baugh.

"You just feel like he's real, real genuine," Baugh said. "When you're talking to certain people sometimes you can see through certain things. What he's saying, he just seems real."

Baugh did it all for the Eagles as a junior. He had 27 receptions for 442 yards, 5 touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns while averaging an eye-opening 20.4 yards per carry.

Defensively, he recorded 54 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, an interception, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and recovered a fumble.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 20 athlete and the No. 163 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Smith was a highly successful high school coach before joining the Georgia State staff in March of 2019 and the Arkansas staff a year later. He turned Cedar Grove High School into a powerhouse as its head coach by winning the school's first two state championships in 2016 and 2018 and was named the Georgia Coach of the Year in Class AAA those two seasons.

He compiled a 67-14-1 record in six seasons as the head coach. Baugh is aware of Smith's success 6 miles away from his school.

"He coached at Cedar Grove and that's like close to my school," Baugh said. "I'm real familiar with him. That's real cool. It's like seeing people from where you're from be success as well."

Baugh was impressed to hear Arkansas led the Power 5 and ranked second nationally with 227.8 rushing yards per game during the 2021 season and the Hogs were fourth among Power 5 schools and No. 7 nationally in rushing in 2022 with 236.7 yards a game.

He's looking to visit Fayetteville soon.

"It should be in the early spring," Baugh said. "I think it's going to be like March."

Baugh said he's also looking to visit Alabama and Tennessee this spring. He visited the Volunteers in the fall and for a summer camp.

He visited three schools in January.

"I've been to Georgia, Georgia Tech and South Carolina," Baugh said.

Baugh also shines in the classroom with a 3.9 grade-point average. While he's uncertain on a possible major, he's considering sports medicine or archaeology.

He thought of making an early commitment in November but backed off after talking with his parents,

"They really said to keep my options open and focus on what I'm doing right now instead of focusing on long term things, because it was at one point during our season the focus was on recruiting instead [of] focusing on our season, but they said when the time comes, God is going to let you know," Baugh said.

When he does announce his decision, he knows how the will decide.

"Where I feel at home at and where my family feels what's best for me, too," Baugh said.

