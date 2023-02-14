Glover resigns park post after five years of service

Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover submitted his resignation on Friday after having served in the position for approximately five years. In his letter addressed to Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Glover expressed his pleasure in serving the community.

"We have accomplished so much in a short period of time," said Glover. "I am reminded of the necessity of vision, partnerships and sacrifice it took to be a catalyst for positive change in the city through our parks system."

In January, Glover credited the partnership with Go Forward Pine Bluff, which assisted in many of the Parks and Recreation initiatives. From the softball complex renovation to the Townsend Park Pavilion, Glover has been recognized for his efforts by many officials and citizens of Pine Bluff.

"We hate to see Mr. Glover go," said Washington. "Maybe some things in his life he's wanting to do, but he added so much value to parks and other areas of the city."

Washington said Glover worked with the downtown Streetscape to beautify that area and enhance the flower beds on Martha Mitchell Expressway. Glover also partnered with Pine Bluff's Economic Community Development under the leadership of Larry Mathews to improve the lighting at Townsend Park baseball field.

A fence was also constructed around the fields to bring them up to Arkansas Activities Association standards, qualifying the park for tournaments. Also in the works are new playground equipment, refurbishing of the basketball courts and a T-ball field inside of Townsend Park, as well as batting cages and bullpens.

Glover also oversaw a renovation project at Regional Park after a flood damaged many facilities in the park.

"He will be greatly missed. He brought the parks [department] to a level it hasn't been before," said Washington. "He did programming at the Pine Bluff Community Center and helped with sound rooms. He was instrumental in giving us enrichment programs that take place there."

Glover, however, has also received criticism from council members. In August 2022, then-Pine Bluff Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who was the chair of the city council's Public Works Committee, called a special meeting of the committee to look over information from an internal audit of the Parks and Recreation Department that Whitfield said showed Glover hired his own brother to be a counselor violating the city's nepotism rules and that Glover had signed a contract for leasing golf carts without approval from the City Council.

In both instances, attempts to recoup the funds involved were made.

In Glover's defense, when it came to the signed contract for leasing, assistant attorney Joe Childers said that, when the city assumed the golf course contract, the city not only assumed the privileges and rights of having the course, it also assumed the obligations. Childers also said the city needs to clarify the policy when it comes to who can sign a contract because department heads have signed contracts in the past.

In November 2022, Whitfield filed a formal complaint with the Pine Bluff Police Department concerning Glover's alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars. Whitfield, along with then-council member Joni Alexander also requested qualifications to have an internal audit done after noticing discrepancies within the Parks and Recreation budget.

"My concern with Parks and Rec is nothing personal. It's straight business," said Whitfield. "I'm from the police world."

Both Whitfield and Alexander left the council at the end of 2022.

Whitfield said he was concerned about how tax money was being spent. He said he first sought counsel from the city attorney's office but to no avail. He then contacted the Pine Bluff Police Department and made an informational report based on what had been discovered by the City Council months before.

According to Alexander, the RFQ published by the Mayor's office was not the request that had submitted and received no responses.

On allegations of misappropriation of funds, Washington said they had already worked through the process with the city attorneys.

"He did sign a document for some equipment he shouldn't have," Washington said at the time. "I don't think what he did was intentional or stealing or anything of that. Not at all."

Glover said he believes wholeheartedly that the essence of the mission he set out to do upon his hiring has been fulfilled.

"Under my leadership, we have undertaken a multitude of tangible and visible beautification projects," said Glover. "We have created a newfound excitement and expectation for Parks and Recreation."

Glover said the focus on the positive narrative associated with Pine Bluff and the image of the parks system has enhanced their position amongst their counterparts while planting seeds for a new generation of visitors.

"I will tender my resignation of my post as Director of Parks and Recreation," said Glover in his resignation letter. "I am grateful to have been supported by the city of Pine Bluff and the honorable Mayor Shirley Washington in the fight to make Pine Bluff a better place to live with an improved quality of life."

Glover said he bids the chapter farewell.

"We hate to see him go, but we wish him well," said Washington. "We don't know what his plans are but maybe one day down the road, we'll work together again."