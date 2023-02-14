Holmes leads No. 2 Hoosiers past Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six three-pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night.

The Hoosiers (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) shot 74% in the first half and never looked back, pulling away from Ohio State after the score knotted at 6.

Scalia scored 24 points, and Grace Berger added 16-points and 10 rebounds.

Cotie McMahon's 22 points led the Buckeyes (21-5, 10-5), who shot 46% from the field and 20% from three-point distance.

Holmes scored 18 points in the first half on 9-of-11 shooting, and Scalia went 5 of 6 from long distance and had 17 points in the first two quarters. Indiana led by as many as 27 points in the first half and 54-29 at halftime.

Indiana's 54 points in the first half were its highest of the season.

The Buckeyes rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Indiana 24-14. McMahon and Taylor Mikesell had 10 points apiece in the period, and Eboni Walker made a long jumper to make it 60-50 with 2:11 left.

Scalia and Grace Berger stopped the comeback, each making a three-pointer and preventing Ohio State from getting within single digits in helping the Hoosiers close on an 8-3 run.

Indiana held Ohio State to six points in the fourth quarter and finished with 60% shooting.

Ohio State was without starters Jacy Sheldon and Rebeka Mikulasikova due to injuries.

NO. 22 IOWA STATE 66, NO. 17 TEXAS 61

AMES, Iowa -- Ashley Joens scored 24 points, Emily Ryan had 12 points and 8 assists and Iowa State snapped a three-game skid witha a win over Texas.

Joens completed a three-point play with 2:37 left to give Iowa State a 61-55 lead, but missed two free throws at 1:45. Texas took advantage when Rori Harmon sank a baseline jumper to make it 61-57. Iowa State had two chances at the other end following an offensive rebound and Denae Fritz made a three-pointer from the corner for a seven-point lead. Joens added two free throws with 14.2 seconds left to seal it.

Lexi Donarski had 11 points and Fritz scored 10 for Iowa State (16-7, 8-5 Big 12). Donarski and Joens had 3 three-pointers apiece as the Cyclones went 8 of 15 from long distance.

Harmon scored 9 of her 19 points in the first quarter, and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 10 points for Texas (20-7, 11-3), which saw its seven-game winning streak halted.

ASUN WOMEN

NORTH ALABAMA 63, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 58

The University of Central Arkansas fell Monday night at Flowers Hall in Florence, Ala., in a rescheduled matchup with North Alabama.

The Sugar Bears (8-15, 3-9 ASUN), playing their third game in five days, fell behind 19-8 as the Lions (10-13, 5-7) shot 54.6% in the first quarter.

UCA pulled within 41-39 after the third quarter after outscoring North Alabama in the second and third quarters.

UCA scored its most points of any quarter in the fourth with 19, but it allowed 22 on 53.3% shooting from North Alabama.

Siera Carter led all scorers off UCA's bench with a season-high 23 points. Carter had season-highs in field goals (8), field goals attempted (17) and minutes played (37).

Kierra Prim added 19 points for UCA, and Kinley Fisher scored 11.

North Alabama was led by Rhema Pegues and Hina Suzuki, who scored 13 points each. Sklyer Gill had a game-high 11 rebounds.

SWAC WOMEN

UAPB 60, ALABAMA A&M 57

PINE BLUFF -- Jelissa Reese's jumper with 2:40 left in the game snapped a tie and helped the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff rally and end a two-game losing streak.

Reese finished with 12 points for UAPB (9-15, 7-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which led 32-23 early in the third quarter until Alabama A&M (11-12, 9-4) went on an 11-0 run to take a lead.

The Golden Lions did carry a 48-46 advantage into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs eventually moved out front, 52-50, with 3:34 to go following a basket from Amiah Simmons. Maya Peat, who had a team-high 18 points points for UAPB, hit a turnaround jumper to tie the game on the next possession before Reese's bucket one trip later gave the Golden Lions the lead for good.

Maori Davenport added 10 points for UAPB, which shot 22 of 44 (50%) for the game. Simmons scored 17 points and was the only player in double figures for Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs were 21-of-61 (34.4%) shooting.