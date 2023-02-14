



Happy birthday (Feb. 14): You pour your soul into the year's small opportunities and watch them inflate like a magic growing sponge toy the shape of you, vibrant and ready to absorb life's goodness. Relationships have integrity and boldness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Courage shows up in small things, like smiling first, making an introduction or an offering to a stranger. With a little bravery in your day-to-day, you make the world nicer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's a balance to be struck today between "good enough" and "a lot." Watch for the feedback. Go until you get their smile, then stop. Don't sell it when it's already sold.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Love and warmth flows through your being as you tend to the usual errands and activities of the day. There's no action to take, no words to say to make it happen. Just by having the love in you and being yourself, love spreads.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): "When we were children, we used to think that when we were grown-up we would no longer be vulnerable. But to grow up is to accept vulnerability ... To be alive is to be vulnerable." — Madeleine L'Engle

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Though you encounter frustration because your sense of timing does not match up to the timing of another, or the world at large, you'll find a way to relax into the reality — kudos and the sweetest welcome!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today represents the celebration of opportunity and risk and the excitement that exists in both. You'll make the best choice after considering all angles.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Everything has a tone — items, environments, people, all resonating. Relationships can't help but form. In a sense, you're walking throughout your day creating chords. It will help to be aware of them today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've had less and you've had more. Now you're not so afraid to lose. This is the perfect position because when you have nothing to lose, you see clearly and act out of pure intention. Enjoy the spoils of this day's gamble.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll remain mysterious by not asking questions that were not asked of you. You'll have an edge when you apply the principle to today's negotiations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The new person on the scene has an advantage hard to replicate. Everyone projects their hopes and wishes upon the blank screen of the new person's smile. Why not go where you've never been?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Go and splurge on yourself immediately while you're still in the mood. If you wait too long, the opportunity will be lost and you'll soon be pampering others instead. Sidenote: Guests are coming.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Being torn betwixt light, breezy camaraderie and the driving need for something more substantial will keep you revisiting what was said (and not said) in the name of friendship.

LUNAR LOVEBIRDS: The Sagittarian moon gathers inspiration from Mercury and Jupiter to express something unique. Woo your valentine in the manner of a mockingbird, who learns the songs of other birds, of frogs and cicadas and car sirens, too — all of which become the trill of vitality to express and impress upon the moment, “Here we are, alive together.”

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Among the high-profile sequels in Simon Pegg’s upcoming schedule is an intriguing project in which Pegg will play the para-psychologist Nandor Fodor as he investigates the historic case of Gef the talking mongoose. Preposterous creativity is a perfect fit for Aquarian talent. In addition to attracting intellectuals, he advocates for them. “Being a geek is all about being honest about what you enjoy and not being afraid to demonstrate that affection.” — Simon Pegg



