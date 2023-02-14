• Camilla, wife of King Charles III and Britain's queen consort, canceled her engagements this week "and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them" after testing positive for covid-19, Buckingham Palace said.

• Randy McNally, Republican lieutenant governor in Tennessee, said on Twitter he looks forward to getting back to work after a successful pacemaker implant surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

• Marco Goecke, ballet director of the Hannover State Opera house in Germany, was suspended from his post and is the subject of a criminal complaint after he smeared a dance critic's face with animal feces in retaliation for a review she wrote, German media reported.

• Keith Appling, 31, of Detroit, faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearm, while several felony counts would be dismissed in an agreement with prosecutors, authorities said.

• Robert Pannell, 55, of Palm Coast, Fla., was charged with several crimes, including murder and assault, after investigators determined he assaulted a couple in a hotel parking lot and fatally shot a clerk in the lobby, the McCracken County, Ky., sheriff's office said in a statement.

• Susan Collins, Republican U.S. senator from Maine, said she submitted a bill to establish a fund of $6.5 million per year for five years to advance research and reduce "the pervasiveness of the spotted wing drosophila," a fruit fly from East Asia that lays eggs in wild blueberry crops.

• Steve Marks, executive director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, announced his resignation amid a criminal inquiry into claims that he and other senior officials used their positions to divert very limited bottles of top-shelf bourbon near the agency's headquarters, reserved them for pickup and used them for personal consumption or as gifts.

• Matt Gentry, sheriff of Cullman County, Ala., said two people were injured in a shooting before a funeral service and a 33-year-old suspected of aggravated assault involving a gun and attempted murder "is in custody."

• David Steffen, a GOP state lawmaker in Wisconsin, said a bill he co-authored that would expand the definition of illegal strip searches "reflects a common-sense change."