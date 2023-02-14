KO Storage buys 3 Harrison facilities

A Minnesota storage provider has acquired three facilities in Harrison from Crockett Properties, a real-estate firm based in the Boone County city. Financial details were not disclosed though KO Storage in Minnetonka, Minn., said it was a multimillion-dollar deal.

The company operates in 24 states and has been expanding across the nation, officials said. "We are pleased to establish ourselves in the Harrison-Boone County market to provide our family-owned-business approach for self-storage," stated KO Storage district manager Shaun Petrovich.

Harrison officials noted the growth opportunities the company will bring to the region. "KO Storage brings a wealth of self-storage rental expertise to us," Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said.

KO provides self-storage options to residential and commercial customers that are relocating, renovating or reducing operations.