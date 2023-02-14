Thoughts at random

Uh-oh, Mike Masterson got himself in trouble Sunday. He used his column to say complimentary things about our new governor's SOTU response. That will certainly trigger many of this paper's letter-writers. Be kind, the nice man is a senior citizen in poor health.

Democrats say our country is being destroyed by Republicans, while Republicans say our country is being destroyed by Democrats. I agree.

Newly sworn-in New York congressman George Santos has admitted to lying about his education, job history, and ethnicity while campaigning for office. Too bad there are no journalists in New York, otherwise this fiasco might have been avoided.

Considering the way many people are endlessly enslaved by their cell phones, perhaps those devices should be called phone cells.

The latest Gallup Poll finds about 11 percent of Americans strongly believe TV news. Meanwhile, some say that's about the same percentage of folks who believe in the Easter Bunny. Probably a meaningless coincidence.

Oh my! Our State Law Factory (aka The Ledge) has ramped up to full production. That's even more frightening than Halloween to a 6-year-old.

How nice. The feds now offer bribes of up to $7,500 to people to buy electric cars. I wish they would bribe me to buy groceries.

WILL COHEN

North Little Rock

Concerned about him

Re Mike Masterson's column Feb. 12, I'm more worried about his opinion of Gov. Sarah Sanders' rebuttal to President Biden's SOTU address than anything Biden proffered.

Masterson wrote that Sanders "clearly delineated between truth and falsehoods and 'normal' and 'crazy' for Americans who prefer freedom to government control over their lives." I am a "proud" transplanted Arkansan who early on was aware of Governor Sanders' background here in Arkansas and our nation's capital. I am not in the least "proud" that Ms. Sanders was elected governor; however, I will respect the office that she holds as I respect our current leader-in-chief.

It is hard for me to respect Masterson's opinion, no matter how "woke" it is. Masterson opines that Sanders accused Biden of surrendering his status of POTUS to the "woke" mob. The definition of "woke" in modern times snuck in from the back door and is currently defined as something pertaining to issues of racial or social behavior or treatment thereof.

Hilarious, in my humble opinion. But Masterson's column concerns me.

However, may I suggest someone, anyone, perform a welfare check on Masterson, as I am concerned about him as well?

RANDAL BERRY

Little Rock

Blatant propaganda

It was surprising to see Mike Masterson's high praise for Gov. Sarah Sanders' Republican rebuttal of the State of the Union speech. Her rebuttal was recorded prior to President Biden's speech. Unlike respected journalists, who would never publish an article without getting the facts, her rebuttal was lacking pertinent factual content.

With all of Mr. Masterson's journalism experience, you'd think he'd recognize blatant propaganda.

MELODIE MARCKS

Fayetteville

American experience

It is upsetting to watch the State of the Union addresses devolve into a schoolyard heckling match. Yes, partisan politics has divided the congressional body. Yes, each side takes advantage of the media coverage to glad-hand and grandstand.

What distresses me is Congress' complete lack of awareness of who is in the room: real Americans who have been invited to attend because of their personal convictions, bravery, sacrifice and altruism. Everyday Americans who show up in their grief and their glory, as witnesses to and storytellers of the worst and the best of American life.

Regardless of how strongly our elected officials feel about the content of the SOTU address, they should remember the context. They are in the presence of human signposts for where America is succeeding and where it can do better. Congress needs to be reminded the SOTU is not for them; it's for the millions of Americans for whom our country has been, is, and will be heaven, hell and everything in between.

Congress may not respect one another, the president, or even the building in which they work, but they should have enough respect for the people who put them there to listen with humility and curiosity to the meta narrative of the American experience being shared with them.

MARTHA TAYLOR

Little Rock

Downtown parking

I read that downtown Little Rock would be using parking apps, but I didn't realize how it would affect the inclusion of all people. Just this past week an 88-year-old man was given a parking ticket which cost him $30 for parking where an app needed to be used. He wanted to pay for parking but didn't know how.

How many people do you know that age who are familiar with using apps? What about out-of-towners that have no use in their small communities for apps, much less have a phone that deals with apps? I know a lot of people ages 50 to 90 that have not been in the workforce to know all about the new technologies. What about them?

I think the decision to use this method is not very inviting for Little Rock. There are restaurants and activities at the convention center, the River Market, the library, the bridges, and museums. What use is all this without the convenience of parking? Or maybe the city is looking at the extra revenue from the parking tickets these people will have to pay. You can also forget the parking lots where you put your money in a numbered slot. It's your word against theirs that the money was paid and then you are charged $45 from a law firm in Colorado when they say you didn't pay.

The parking problem is getting worse, not better. Unless you work downtown, it might be less stressful to just stay clear of that area.

MARY SHERE

Little Rock