Man arrested in Marianna shooting that left 2 people dead, 1 injured

The Arkansas State Police on Monday arrested a man who is facing murder charges after a Saturday afternoon shooting in Marianna that left two people dead and another injured, according to a Tuesday news release.



Tyler Williams, 27, of Forrest City, was in Marianna police custody Tuesday facing two counts of first-degree murder and one each of first-degree battery and aggravated robbery.



He was identified as a suspect following the shooting that happened around 2:06 p.m. Saturday at 229 S. Florida St. in Marianna.



Albert Dillard, 32, of Forrest City, was shot multiple times and later declared dead at the scene, while Arthur Hill, 59, also of Forrest City, was transported to the Forrest City Medical Center where he succumbed to gunshot wounds around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.



A third victim, Davalone Taylor, 32, of Marianna, was shot several times and taken to the Forrest City Medical Center for treatment before being airlifted to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis.



Marianna police asked for state police investigators to assist in the ongoing investigation.