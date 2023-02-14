Michigan State University gunman kills 3, then himself

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Police say a man suspected of killing three people and wounding five more at Michigan State University on Monday night has died.

Police say the man apparently shot himself off campus. The announcement came early today, four hours after shootings were reported, first at Berkey Hall and then nearby at the MSU Union, a popular hub to eat or study.

Michigan State lifted a shelter-in-place order that had been in place for students since around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Hundreds of officers were scouring the East Lansing campus, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, for the suspect, whom police described as a short, Black man with red shoes, a jean jacket and a ball cap.

"There are three confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the five victims who have been transported to the hospital," campus police said on Twitter.

