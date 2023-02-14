



City issues one-day burn ban for today

Due to strong and gusty winds in the forecast for today, the Hot Springs Fire Department has issued a one-day burn ban, which went into effect at sunset Monday.

The burn ban prohibits all controlled burning within city limits, and a possible extension will be reevaluated today.

Ditch cleaning to close part of Fox Pass Cutoff

There will be alternating lane closures between 190 and 200 Fox Pass Cutoff from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for ditch cleaning.

Caution signs, flaggers and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution in the area.



