Nine arrested on various charges, including drug possession, delivery of drugs, robbery and assault

Arrests

Bentonville

• Timothy Lusk, 43, of 3403 S.W. Victoria Place in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household members and domestic battering. Lusk was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Richard Carrasquillo, 44, of Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated robbery. Carrasquillo was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Morgan Grimmer, 30, of 624 Moan Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Grimmer was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

• April Goings, 35, of 1406 Aspen Circle in Elkins, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Goings was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Julio Matias-Gomez, 37, of 2663 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Matias-Gomez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Ruben Moya, 44, of 712 S. Maple St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Moya was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Brenden Jordan, 30, of 706 Betty St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Jordan was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Joe Benjamin, 34, of 12576 Mains Road in Lowell, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Benjamin was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Collins Wright, 40, of 68 Stanley Road in West Fork, was arrested Saturday in connection with delivery of drugs. Wright was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.