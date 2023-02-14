NLR council approves park police officer plan

The North Little Rock City Council approved a plan Monday that will create park police officer positions in the Police Department.

The positions will come from park ranger positions, which will be eliminated, according to the ordinance.

The idea to establish parks police officers come from the fact that park rangers "regularly encounter situations" that require a law enforcement officer. City code prohibits a park ranger from being armed.

Parks police officers will be under the wing of the Police Department "as specialized police personnel," trained as law enforcement officers and authorized to enforce state laws "as well as to issue citations for violations of the North Little Rock Municipal Code and North Little Rock municipal ordinances," according to the ordinance.

The parks police officers' enforcement powers will be "limited to the areas in which they work, which shall only include North Little Rock city parks, Argenta Plaza, the Downtown RV Park, and the River Trail," the ordinance states.

North Little Rock has 35 community parks. Burns Park, one of the largest municipal parks in the nation, is about 1,700 acres and includes a fishing pier, golf courses, a baseball and softball complex, soccer fields, and tennis courts.

"I think it's a good move. ... We got to do all we can to keep the parks safe," said Chief of Police Patrick Thessing. He said that he practically grew up playing in Burns Park and that the city's parks are generally safe places, but "every now and then" situations come up.

The park police officers will have all of the same equipment other municipal police officers do to "get them out of a dangerous situation," he added.

"Keeping the parks safe, where people can come and hang out, they don't have to worry about shenanigans -- that's the name of the game and I think that's what we're shooting for," Thessing said.

At the next council meeting, Mayor Terry Hartwick said he will bring up an appropriation to fund the Police Department's extra parks police officers from the parks and recreation department's old park rangers position.

"I think it's a huge step," Hartwick said, "Making our park [officers] and our city safer. ... if I don't do that, then I'm not doing my job."