North Little Rock school bus involved in crash

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 9:23 p.m.
FILE — A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this 2019 file photo.

A North Little Rock school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, but police said no one was seriously injured.

The crash happened around 4:27 p.m., said Sgt. Carmen Helton, a North Little Rock police spokeswoman. No one was injured on the bus, but a person in the other vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the wreck, she said.

Dustin Barnes, a spokesman for the North Little Rock School District, said the bus struck another vehicle near the intersection of Broadway and North Locust Street. A student and a driver were the only ones on the bus, he said.

