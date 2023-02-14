North Little Rock voters reject millage increase for the city's library system

North Little Rock voters rejected a 2-mill increase for the city's library system.

Complete, unofficial results showed:

For 707

Against 737

The North Little Rock Public Library System asked voters to approve an increase in the library’s millage rate, from 3 mills to 5 mills.

Crystal Gates, executive director of William F. Laman Public Library, has said that if voters rejected the increase, the library will have to ask the community again in another election.

If voters had approved the increase, library system officials had hoped to expand hours, make repairs and renovations, add more technology and meet rising operational costs.