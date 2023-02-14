North Little Rock woman sentenced to eight years for killing a pedestrian while driving drunk

Sentencing papers filed Thursday show that Alanis Devlyn Deshea Hodges pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in exchange for the five-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley for fatally striking 30-year-old Katie Breanna Griffiths with a car in May 2021 in the 5300 block of Camp Robinson Road. Hodges faced up to 20 years on the Class B felony charge.

Griffiths, a North Little Rock mother of one, was found by police seriously injured in a ditch, court filings show. A man who lived nearby, Christopher Tolle, told police he was sitting on his front porch when he saw someone walking across Camp Robinson Road hit by a fast-moving vehicle. Tolle said he ran into the street to help the stricken woman.

As police were on the scene, a red Buick Enclave with damage to the windshield and front passenger side pulled up with Hodges, the driver, saying she believed she'd hit someone with her car, according to court records.

Hodges smelled of intoxicants and had difficulty walking. She told investigators she had been drinking at My Friends Place. A roadside breath test showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.14 -- the legal limit is 0.08 -- while a second test showed her to level as 0.156, according to court files.

When she was taken to jail, Hodges told police, "It's not my fault some g****** stupid b**** walked out in the road in front of me" and "I'm sick of being treated like a f***ing criminal. I didn't do anything wrong!"