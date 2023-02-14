Off the Wire





FOOTBALL

Super Bowl ratings high

Sunday's Super Bowl was the third most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 113 million people watching the Kansas City Chiefs rally to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2015 game between New England and Seattle on NBC holds the record at 114,442,000 viewers followed by Super Bowl 48 in 2014 on Fox between Seattle and Denver (112,191,000). Fox said Monday that the preliminary numbers include the broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes as well as streaming on Fox and the NFL's digital sites. The figures are via Nielsen's Fast National data and Adobe Analytics. Final Nielsen data will be available today. This was Fox's 10th Super Bowl since it began airing NFL games in 1994 and the second most-watched program in Fox Sports history.

Dobler dies at 72

Conrad Dobler, one of the NFL's top offensive linemen with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1970s, has died. He was 72. The Cardinals announced Dobler died Monday in Pueblo, Colo. No cause of death was given. Dobler played left guard on an offensive line that included Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf for a St. Louis team that became known as the "Cardiac Cardinals." Dobler earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 1975-77 while playing under Hall of Fame Coach Don Coryell. He played for the Cardinals from 1972-77 before moving on to play two seasons with New Orleans and Buffalo. Dobler was a fifth-round pick out of Wyoming in the 1972 NFL Draft. He is survived by six children and 12 grandchildren.

Alabama announces hirings

Alabama Coach Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator and Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator. Alabama announced the already widely reported moves on Monday, along with the addition of inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong. Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran who ran Miami's defense last season, will start his third stint on the Alabama staff. He was defensive coordinator in 2007, Saban's first season in Tuscaloosa, and head defensive coach the following season before returning in an off-the-field role in 2013. Steele coached inside linebackers in 2014. He replaces Pete Golding, who left for the same position at Mississippi. Steele has also run the defenses at Clemson, LSU and Auburn and is a former Baylor head coach. Rees spent the past three seasons as Notre Dame's offensive coordinator and the past six as its quarterbacks coach. He replaces Bill O'Brien, who left to join Bill Belichick's staff with the New England Patriots. The 29-year-old Armstrong comes from Southern Mississippi, where he had been the youngest FBS defensive coordinator. The financial terms of their deals are subject to approval by the Alabama Board of Trustees.

BASEBALL

Ghost runner made permanent

Starting extra innings with a runner on second base during the regular season was made a permanent rules change by Major League Baseball on Monday after three seasons of use during the coronavirus pandemic. Known by some as the "Ghost Runner" and by others as the "Manfred Man" after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, the rule was unanimously adopted by the sport's 11-person competition committee. Use of position players as pitchers also was tightened by the committee. They will be limited to extra innings, when a player's team is losing by eight or more runs or is winning by 10 or more runs in the ninth inning. Last year, a position player could pitch only in extra innings or if his team was losing or winning by six or more runs. The joint competition committee, established in the lockout settlement last March, includes six management officials, four union representatives and one umpire. There were 216 extra-inning games last year, down from 233 in 2021 and 78 during the shortened 2020 season. The longest last year was Cleveland's 7-6, 15-inning win over Minnesota in the second game of a doubleheader on Sept. 17. That was one inning shy of the longest in the three seasons of the rule, the Los Angeles Dodgers' 16-inning win at San Diego on Aug. 25, 2021. Home teams went 113-103 in extra-inning games last year and are 262-263 in extra innings since the runner on second rule started in 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Home teams were 312-294 in extra-inning games from 2017-19, Elias said.

Darvish contract details set

Yu Darvish will receive $30 million this year in salary and signing bonus as part of a new $108 million, six-year contract with the San Diego Padres. The agreement, announced Thursday, replaced the final season of a $126 million, six-year contract that was due to pay the 36-year-old right-hander $18 million this season. Darvish geta a $6 million signing bonus, of which $2 million is payable within 30 days' of the deal's approval by the commissioner's office, $2 million this June 1 and $2 million this Sept 1. He gets salaries of $24 million this year, $15 million in 2024, $20 million in 2025, $15 million in 2026 and $14 million each in 2027 and 2028. Darvish's 2028 salary would increase by $1 million for each Cy Young Award he wins from 2023-27. Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season, which was one of the best in his 11-year big league career. He went 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason. Darvish was traded by the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bol's doping ban lifted

Olympic 800-meter finalist Peter Bol said today his provisional doping suspension has been lifted after the A and B samples didn't match. Usually testing of the B sample confirms a doping infringement. "I was just informed that my B sample did not match my A sample," Bol posted on Twitter. "My provisional suspension has been lifted by Sport Integrity Australia." Bol said he's never taken banned performance-enhancing substances and he described the last month as a "nightmare."Athletics Australia announced last month that Bol had failed an out-of-competition test on Oct. 11. The 28-year-old runner's A sample tested positive to the banned drug erythropoietin, known as EPO. "The relief I am feeling is hard to describe." he said. "The last month has been nothing less than a nightmare. I wish that the results of my A sample had not been leaked, but there is nothing I can do about that. "To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused." Bol placed fourth in the 800-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics and was a silver medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



