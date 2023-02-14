PB committee supports rezoning plan

The approval process continued for the rezoning request by Lisciotti Development Corp. to rezone approximately 5.5 acres from R-1, residential, to B-3, highway commercial, at the southeast corner of Olive Street and Interstate 530, a move that will make way for a Chick-fil-A franchise in Pine Bluff.

A special called city of Pine Bluff Development and Planning committee meeting, chaired by Council Member Bruce Lockett, was held Monday to approve the ordinance for rezoning the 5700 block of Olive Street.

Council Members Steven Mays and Latisha Brunson joined Lockett as committee members of the Pine Bluff Development and Planning committee.

The Pine Bluff Planning Commission held a public hearing in January to consider the rezoning request and voted unanimously to approve it.

Larry Reynolds, director of Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning, provided his recommendations to the commissioners, stating that utilities, including wastewater capabilities, have been improved in the area and traffic volume, along with commercial vehicle use, has increased to a capacity that would appear to limit residential development.

"Staff believes the action is consistent with the land use plan and that no loss of property value should occur," said Reynolds, who had been in communications with the Lisciotti firm for more than a year. "Therefore, staff recommends approval of the request."

Representing Lisciotti at the Planning Commission meeting was Bridgette Ganter, who, according to her LinkedIn account, is the branch manager at Bowman Consulting, which represents Chick-fil-A. Other sources identified her as a Chick-fil-A engineer or Chick-fil-A designer.

Ganter told the Pine Bluff planning commissioners that the rezoning area was planned for "small commercial."

Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley confirmed previously that Chick-fil-A would come to Pine Bluff. Through partnerships between Go Forward Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Community Development and Mayor Shirley Washington, Watley said, Go Forward brought the Chick-fil-A franchise to Pine Bluff, and he reiterated to commissioners last week the hard work and effort that had been put in on the project.

Reynolds has verbalized, however, that the approval request from the commissioners is to rezone the area.

The zoning ordinance identifies the west half of the northwest quarter of U.S. 63 South and the south boundary line of the south on-ramp of Interstate 530, traveling northeasterly along the south right-of-way of I-530 to the city limit line. Also, the rezoning area will be north of the property line, west to State Highway 63 and along the centerline.

The committee also approved an ordinance to rezone the 200 block of East Second Avenue to light industrial. The rezoning will begin at the intersection of East Second Avenue and State Street, traveling north along the centerline of State Street to the south right-of-way to Alabama Street. From Alabama Street going south, it will continue to East Second Avenue going west to the point of beginning.

According to officials, property in that area has changed ownership and the property will be used for different purposes. The district is currently a B-5 central business district, which will be rezoned to l-1, light industrial.

Both proposed ordinances will go to the full Pine Bluff City Council with a "do pass" recommendation from the committee. The next city council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 20.