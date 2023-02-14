Pots and kettles

Twitter explained, sort of. Democrats, dressed as pots, called the GOP, standing in as kettle, black. And Republicans promised this was just the beginning.

The war between the newly flipped House and Big Tech is underway.

For better or worse, the contents of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop may be ripe for public disclosure. Pre-Musk Twitter execs acknowledged blocking the Hunter Biden laptop story for a while, then admitted they probably shouldn't have done that. Elon Musk's Twitter Files dump revealed what sure looks like conspiracy to suppress bad Biden Family PR on the eve of the 2020 election.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee, now controlled by Republicans who've felt singled out by Big Tech, the IRS or the FBI--in many cases justifiably so--has launched hearings into Laptopgate, for starters.

On top of their frustration over the story's suppression, conservatives have bemoaned a double standard in which "free speech" emanating from the left has been given a long leash by social media companies while that from the right is quick to be judged hate speech or deemed "misinformation."

Private companies are free to lean any way politically and moderate their content as they choose. But Republicans are out to prove there is actual coordination between tech companies and Democrats. And expose the double standard.

Are Republicans in the House hell-bent on what some might consider to be nothing more than revenge? Sure. Do many of their concerns seem legitimate? You bet they do.

Democrats have called the hearings silly, a waste of time, a political stunt, a fishing expedition, much like their efforts to dig up dirt on Donald Trump. (It never ceases to amaze how the Republican and Democratic parties continue to mimic Orwell's super-states from "1984" in their ability to redefine on a dime.)

Regardless, Republicans aim to get theirs. The trend towards revenge politics doesn't portend progress in D.C., but as is usually the case (for both sides of the aisle), it appears there's at least a pound of flesh available for the taking.