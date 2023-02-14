PREP BASKETBALL: Eureka Springs, Haas Hall-Bentonville earn victories in 2A-1 tournament

Monday's conference tournament roundups

Boys

Haas-Hall Bentonville 66, Life Way Christian 53

Haas Hall-Bentonville outscored Life Way Christian 28-16 in the second quarter and went on to advance during the 2A-1 Conference Tournament at Eureka Springs.

Ameen Riyas scored all 16 of his points in the first half for the Huskies, who used the second quarter to break a tie score and take a 39-27 halftime lead. Haas-Hall Bentonville then put the game away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Life Way 13-9 after the Warriors had pulled within 53-44.

Easton Combs had 21 to lead Haas Hall-Bentonville, which started the tournament as the No. 5 seed and will play fourth-seeded Cotter in a 5:30 p.m. game today, while Andrew Hubbard added 14. Grainger Wilson had 27 for Life Way Christian.

Eureka Springs 54, Haas Hall-Rogers 53

Shane Holloway scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and helped Eureka Springs rally past Haas Hall-Rogers during the 2A-1 Conference tournament at Eureka Springs.

The Highlanders outscored the Danes 16-13 over the final eight minutes to erase a 40-38 deficit.

Dylan Johnson had 24 points to lead Eureka Springs, which plays Yellville-Summit in an 8:30 p.m. game today, while Elijah Williams added 10. Zack Kublanov had 35 points for Haas Hall-Rogers, while Max Kublanov added 13.

Lead Hill 63, Mount Judea 22

Lead Hill built a 29-15 halftime lead, then blew the game open in the third quarter en route to a victory over Mount Judea during the 1A-1 East Conference Tournament at Mount Judea.

The Tigers went on a 21-5 run in the third quarter for a 50-20 cushion and force the running clock into play.

Quintin Sewell had 16 points, while Jayce Williams added 13 points and 6 assists for Lead Hill, which advances to a 7:45 p.m. game today against against Alpena.

Fayetteville Chr. 51, William Bradford Chr. 32

Justus Osbon had 17 points to lead Fayetteville Christian to a first-round victory of the Heartland Christian Athletic Association state tournament at Union Christian in Fort Smith.

The Eagles (15-9) took a 13-7 lead in the first quarter, then extended it to a 25-10 halftime cushion and a 45-19 margin after three quarters over William Bradford, a school based in Pryor, Okla.

Davis Trantham added 15 for Fayetteville Christian, which advances to a 4 p.m. game today in Little Rock against Christian Ministries Academy of Hot Springs.

GIRLS

Eureka Springs 51, Haas Hall-Bentonville 9

Eureka Springs held Haas Hall-Bentonville scoreless for the entire first half and rolled to a victory during the 2A-1 Conference Tournament at Eureka Springs.

The Lady Highlanders jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and led 30-0 at halftime.

Caitlyn Lester had 13 points for Eureka Springs, which will play Cotter in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal game today, while Naudia Lamar added 10.