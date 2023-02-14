Proposal on rental licenses deferred

The North Little Rock City Council deferred action Monday on a proposed ordinance regulating short-term rental licenses until its next meeting.

Beth White, a former council member, said Monday that there are six short-term rental houses near her home and she has faced many challenges due to extra guests, including parties and cars blocking the street.

Nathan Hamilton, who represents Ward 1 on the council, owns an Airbnb and a boutique hotel in Argenta and said more regulations would benefit his properties, but he is against moving forward with them.

"Every Airbnb in NLR right now is subject to the same laws and codes as every other property in the city," he said in his weekly blog. "Long-term rentals don't have this proposed extra layer of regulation, and they are the source of many more code violations than any STRs. Also, Airbnb cracked down on this issue two years ago and prohibited parties at any of their listings. They have removed a vast majority of the offending listings and created a simple process for neighbors to complain about any future problems."

In the past two years, Hamilton said he received 10 times the number of complaints for long-term and owner-occupied houses than he has for short-term rentals.

"Short-term rentals are generally better cared for which helps surrounding property values," he added. "I don't see the need to stifle the industry and why create an added level of bureaucracy now that the party issue has plenty of options to get a place shut down, more than long-term rentals and owner-occupied certainly."

Council Members Debi Ross of Ward One and Charlie Hight of Ward Four sponsored the proposed regulations.

The proposed ordinance -- O-23-09 and available at https://bit.ly/3YC2xSG -- would provide a licensing system and operational requirements.

The proposal would require:

• A six-month startup period after the enactment of the Short-term Rental Ordinance. Existing places operating as short-term rentals have three months to comply with the regulations.

• A daily quiet period at all short-term rentals from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. per the noise ordinances already in effect.

• Payment to the city for North Little Rock hotel, motel and restaurant taxes and other applicable local, state and federal taxes and city fees owed in connection with any short-term rental.

The initial and subsequent annual fee/occupation tax would be $50 per person, per year, based on the maximum overnight occupancy authorized by the Short-Term Residential Rental Business Licenses, according to the proposed ordinance.

"Short-term residential rentals are primarily intended for sleeping accommodations," the proposed ordinance states. "They are not intended for parties or other large gatherings."

The current moratorium on new short-term rentals stands until permanent regulations are voted on.