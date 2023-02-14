Red Raiders shoot down ’Horns

LUBBOCK, Texas -- De'vion Harmon scored 25 points and Kevin Obanor added 19 as Texas Tech defeated its second ranked opponent in three days, upending No. 6 Texas 74-67 on Monday night.

Fardaws Aimaq had a season-high 12 points for the Red Raiders, who led by 13 in the second half before fending off the Longhorns down the stretch.

Texas Tech (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) also topped No. 12 Kansas State on Saturday.

Texas (20-6, 9-4) tied the game at 64 on a 3-pointer by Dylan Disu, but Tech responded by scoring the next six points as Obanor had two dunks and Aimaq converted a tip-in. Harmon added a driving basket with 35.1 seconds remaining, and the Red Raiders held on.

Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 23 points, and Disu scored 11.

Texas Tech scored on seven consecutive possessions spanning halftime, taking a 51-38 lead. Texas used a 12-4 spurt to get within 59-54, and a three-pointer by Tyrese Hunter trimmed it to 64-61 before Disu's tying shot.

Harmon had 21 points in the first half and scored his team's final seven as the Red Raiders took a 44-35 lead at the break. Both teams connected on more than 45% of their shots. Tech went 7 of 12 from three-point range, and Texas countered by shooting 6 for 11 from beyond the arc.

After the Longhorns pulled to 37-35 on Carr's three-pointer with 1:40 remaining in the half, Harmon answered with a short jumper in the lane, two free throws and a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

NO. 9 BAYLOR 79,

WEST VIRGINIA 65

WACO, Texas -- LJ Cryer scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures, and ninth-ranked Baylor beat West Virginia.

Cryer was 8 for 11 from three-point range to lead the Bears (20-6, 9-4 Big 12), who have won four consecutive games and 10 of their last 11 after an 0-3 start in the conference.

Adam Flagler added 13 points and Jalen Bridges had 12 for Baylor, which shot 51% from the floor and was 14 for 27 from three-point range. Keyonte George led the Bears with 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

It was the Bears' defense that allowed them to take control.

West Virginia (15-11, 4-9) made seven field goals in a row to build an 18-11 lead with 11:38 to go in the first half, but they were 2 for 18 the rest of the half, including an 0 for 11 stretch that lasted 8:51. Baylor outscored West Virginia 19-6 during that span and carried a 36-29 lead into halftime.

Emmitt Matthews scored 17 points to lead West Virginia, which was 7 for 21 from beyond the arc.

NO. 15 MIAMI 80,

NORTH CAROLINA 72

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Jordan Miller had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 15 Miami took over after halftime then had to hold off a late rally to beat North Carolina.

Nijel Pack added 23 points for the Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led by just one at halftime but shot 52% after the break while locking down on UNC's drivers who had found success getting to the rim in the first 20 minutes. The combination helped Miami stretch out the lead to as many as 14 points, with Miller and Pack leading the way from either behind the arc or with Miller's nifty moves inside.

The Tar Heels (16-10, 8-7) trailed by 11 in the final 21/2 minutes before making a frantic comeback, getting to within 73-69 on Caleb Love's three-pointer with 34.9 seconds left. But the Hurricanes remained in control, hitting 11 of 14 free throws in the last 63 seconds to secure the road win down the stretch.

R.J. Davis scored 23 points while Love had 20 for UNC, which shot 43.9%. But the Tar Heels continued their season-long struggles with their outside shooting, missing 26 of 31 three-pointers for the game.

That inability to make a long-distance shot became a larger issue after finding first-half success getting downhill around screens and attacking the rim off the dribble. But Miami hedged even harder on screens after halftime to drive UNC ballhandlers farther from the basket and take that away, while Armando Bacot (12 points) sat for a stretch with four fouls to leave a large hole in the middle of UNC's attack.

SWAC MEN

ALABAMA A&M 75, UAPB 72

PINE BLUFF -- Messiah Thompson finished with 24 points and five assists as Alabama A&M (11-15, 7-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff for the seventh consecutive time.

Dalin Smith added 13 points in the win for the Bulldogs, who faced a 47-40 deficit with just under 15 minutes left in the game. Alabama A&M was still down 56-55 at the 6:52 mark, but Smith's lay-up sparked an 11-3 run to put his team ahead.

UAPB (10-16, 6-7) got 31 points from Chris Greene, including eight three-pointers, and 21 points from Shaun Doss in the loss, which was the team's fourth in a row.

The Golden Lions shot 20 of 51 (39.2%) but made only 9 of 30 (30%) in the first half. The Bulldogs were 23 of 53 (43.4%) from the floor.

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives between Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Keyonte George during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) shoots against West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Baylor head coach Scott Drew yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Waco, Texas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

