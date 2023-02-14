Reid’s coaching superb in Chiefs’ victory

It was just beautiful clock management.

Like Andy Reid controlled time.

Not sure Vince Lombardi would have done it that way, but because Reid did, the Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl champions and taking on a similar appearance to the old New England Patriots when Tom Brady was the quarterback.

On an injured ankle, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team back from a 10-point halftime deficit for a 38-35 win.

Mahomes was not the only magician on the field. Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia quarterback, deserved to win, too, but didn't get the chance because of Reid's brilliance.

Hurts had tied the game on a 2-yard run with 5:15 to play and already Reid had a thought in his head. When the Eagles were called for defensive holding on third and 8, Reid called the play.

The Eagles were trying to let the Chiefs score, so they would get the ball back with just under two minutes to play.

Reid and the Chiefs wanted no part of Hurts on a final drive, so the Kansas City coach informed his team not to score a touchdown.

In the good old days that would have been like taking points off the the board. Something you learned at an early age not to do.

With an open path to the end zone, K.C. running back Jerick McKinnon slid down at the 2, and Reid squeezed the Eagles' life out of the clock, kicking a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds to play.

Game ball and championship to Reid and the Chiefs, their second Super Bowl win in four seasons, giving way to speculation they are about to become a dynasty. They have the coach, quarterback and general manager, who made several key trades in the offseason.

All in all, Super Bowl 57 was everything it was hyped to be.

It was a production that would make Broadway proud.

From the national anthem, when a few players teared up, to the fly over by an all-female team of pilots, to Commissioner Roger Goodell hosting Donna Kelce mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, as well as Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills defensive back who suffered cardiac arrest during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The halftime show was not created for my genre or my age, but it was creative and lively.

The game itself ended up being great entertainment, although it didn't start that way.

Philadelphia dominated the first half with time-consuming drives that were built around passes from Hurt to receivers in the flats who turned them into bigger gains.

Kansas City made halftime adjustments, and almost every short pass arrived at the same time one of the Chiefs did.

In the final stats, Philadelphia had the ball more than 11 minutes than the Chiefs and had 77 more yards of total offense.

The two young gun quarterbacks put on a show, and Hurts set a Super Bowl for rushing by a quarterback with 70 yards and tied a record with three rushing scores.

The guy who couldn't throw well enough to be taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft passed for 304 yards.

Just before the half, Mahomes appeared to re-injure his ankle, but maybe he should just play with a sprained ankle all the time.

He passed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns. He passed for 182 yards and ran for 44 on just 6 carries.

He was named the game's MVP. If the Eagles had won, it would have been Hurts.

With the game on the line, Reid and his staff proved they are not old school, and they controlled the most important thing late in a game when the score is tied: The clock.

It was brilliant coaching.