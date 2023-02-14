Sanders makes 5 appointments to universities’ boards of trustees





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced she has made five appointments to the boards of trustees for the Arkansas State University System and three universities, and an appointment to the War Memorial Stadium Committee.

The Republican governor announced the appointments late Monday afternoon, after the Senate Rules Committee a few hours earlier recommended the Senate confirm the six appointments, along with 12 other appointments.

According to the governor's office, Sanders appointed Gary Harpole of Jonesboro and Christy Clark of Little Rock to the board of trustees for the ASU System. Harpole replaces Christy Clark, and his term expires Jan. 14, 2030. Clark will serve the remaining term of Neil Crowson, who resigned, and her term expires Jan. 14, 2025, the governor's office said in a news release.

Sanders also appointed Jim Rankin of Conway to the board of trustees of the University of Central Arkansas to replace Robert "Bunny" Adcock, and his term expires on Jan. 14, 2030, and reappointed Stephanie Duffield of Russellville to the board of trustees of Arkansas Tech University to a term that expires Jan. 14. 2028, according to the governor's office.

The governor reappointed Monty Harrington of Magnolia to the board of trustees of Southern Arkansas University to a term expiring Jan. 14, 2028, and Marynell Branch of Hot Springs Village to the War Memorial Stadium Commission to replace Monte Coleman, with Branch's term expiring Jan. 14, 2030, according to the governor's office.

Besides these six appointments announced Monday, the 12 other appointments the Senate Rules Committee recommended Monday that the Senate confirm included Sanders' appointment of Doyle Webb of Benton to the Public Service Commission, David Haak to the State Highway Commission, Jamol Jones to the Parole Board and Mike Akin to the Arkansas State Police Commission.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, told the Senate Rules Committee he is working on a draft bill that would require the Arkansas Senate to convene in a business meeting at least quarterly to consider confirming gubernatorial appointments. The Senate is currently limited to consider confirming gubernatorial appointments during legislative sessions under state law, he said.

"We could meet more often at the call of the pro tempore," under his draft bill, he said.

"So, for instance, if someone is appointed and is questionable and we don't want them to serve, then it is up to us to reach out to the pro tempore and get a business meeting called and be able to come in," under his draft bill, Dismang said. "That may change some, but that is kind of what we [are] working on."

He said he is seeking input from senators about the draft bill.

"We have talked about, for instance, should someone be allowed to serve only after confirmation by the Senate," Dismang said. "I think the thought process was we can meet regularly enough, if there is an issue. We are only talking about a handful of days."

The Senate Rules Committee would make recommendations on whether the Senate should confirm the governor's appointments, and the Senate could likely meet in the afternoon after a Legislative Council's meeting to consider confirming gubernatorial appointees, he said.

Dismang said "it is not fair to the appointee or [senators] the way the current process is" with the Senate voting in a legislative session on whether to confirm a gubernatorial appointment sometimes several months after the appointee started serving in a state job.

During the past few weeks, the Senate and the Senate Rules Committee have declined to confirm more than 30 of former Gov. Asa Hutchinson's appointments to state boards and commissions.

Over the past two decades, the state Senate has rarely rejected a governor's nominees to boards and commissions.

Last week, the Senate narrowly voted to confirm Hutchinson's appointment of his former aide Doug Smith of Cave City to the seven-member Parole Board. The Senate voted 18-13 to confirm Smith -- five days after Smith fell one vote short of confirmation. At least 18 votes are required to confirm a gubernatorial appointment in the 35-member Senate.

In September, Hutchinson announced his appointment of Smith, the governor's then-public safety liaison, to the Parole Board to replace Boyce Hamlet after Hamlet was appointed as Arkansas' drug director, with Smith's term expiring Jan. 14, 2029. Smith had served in the governor's office since 2015.

Smith's salary is $95,381 a year on the Parole Board, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.



