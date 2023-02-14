Senate OKs bill on corrections chief

The Arkansas Senate on Monday approved a bill that would specify the secretary of the Department of Corrections serves at the pleasure of the governor.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send Senate Bill 194 by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, to the House for further consideration.

Existing state law is that "The state Board of Corrections shall appoint the secretary who shall serve at the pleasure of the Board of Corrections."

Hester told a Senate committee last week that the state's 0ther 14 department secretaries answer to the governor and not to a board for a department, and "this is the only one that is unique like that and [the bill] makes it fall into line with all the others."

-- Michael R. Wickline

House votes down housing stipends

The Arkansas House voted down a bill Monday to allow the Arkansas Department of Transportation to give a housing stipend for its interns, but the bill will likely be brought up again for reconsideration later this week.

House Bill 1332, by Rep. Bruce Cozart, would allow that the Department of Transportation "may pay an intern a housing stipend in the maximum amount authorized by the State Highway Commission from the department's appropriation act." Cozart, a Republican from Hot Springs, said the bill was about making it easier for the Transportation Department to house its interns.

The bill failed, with the House voting 48-38, but Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, who voted against the bill, made a motion to reconsider, which will give the House a chance to redo its vote on the bill later this week. Lawmakers have three legislative days to vote whether to reconsider the bill.

Cozart estimated it would cost the Department of Transportation up to $45,000 to help house 10 to 15 engineering interns, something it has already allocated funding for in its budget.

Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, spoke against the bill, saying the Department of Transportation should be spending the funds on fixing roads, not housing interns.

"If you vote to give the Highway Department this authority you ought to be ready to give it to every state agency, because they're all going to come back and ask for it eventually," Ray said. "If you give a mouse a cookie, it wants a glass of milk."

-- Neal Earley

Early voting hours bill OK'd by House

The Arkansas House passed a bill to standardize the hours for early voting Monday.

House Bill 1325 requires counties with multiple early voting sites to all have the same hours. The House approved the bill on a 68-23 vote, and it has moved to the Senate for consideration.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock, said the bill is meant to clear up confusion for voters who may not know that different early voting locations within the same county could be open different hours. The bill requires counties with multiple early voting sites to open "the same hours as the county clerk's designated early voting location."

-- Neal Earley