NWA outdoors: Shores Lake to Devil’s Den, outdoors is going to the birds





Count birds, view woodcocks

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society and Devil's Den State Park will host a Great Backyard Bird Count field trip in the park at 9 a.m. Saturday. Meet in the parking area on the south side of the Lee Creek bridge. The count is open to anyone interested in birds.

Much of the count is on paved surfaces that will work for those with mobility impairments. There is no need to preregister. Audubon membership is not required to participate.

The Audubon group will also host an evening field trip at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to view woodcocks at Lake Wedington Wildlife Management Area west of Fayetteville.

To reach the meeting place from Fayetteville, drive west on Arkansas 16 to Lake Wedington. Continue past the main entrance to Lake Wedington Recreation Area and travel west on Arkansas 16 for 1.9 miles.

Bring a flashlight and don't wear bright clothing. Woodcock displays should begin about 6 p.m.

For more information contact Taylor Long, mtaylorlong@hey.com or (479) 530-9084.

Walk explores Fayetteville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on Feb. 22 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Walgreens, 524 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

The walk will start and end at Walgreens, where participants will choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. The walk winds its way along the Razorback Greenway through the University of Arkansas and downtown.

Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call 479-381-9366.

Banquet supports Trout Unlimited

The Arkansas chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its 37th annual conservation and fundraising banquet at 5:30 p.m on March 3 at the Fayetteville Town Center.

The event will include dinner at 6:30 p.m., live auctions, silent auctions and prize drawings for an array of fishing and outdoor gear. Money raised enables the chapter to hold youth programs, Beaver tailwater cleanups, habitat improvements and fishing line recycling. Tickets are $55 for a single ticket, $95 for a couple and $20 for youths 16 and under. A table for four is $350. A table for eight is $600.

Visit https://events.eventgroove.com/event/37th-annual-conservation-fundraising-banquet-72203 to register.

Go birding at Shores Lake

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Shores Lake in the Ozark National Forest at 9 a.m. March 18. Meet at at the Shores Lake picnic area entrance on the west side of the lake.

The area features mature shortleaf pine habitat that's the best place in the region to find the brown-headed nuthatch. Birders will also keep an eye out for red crossbills which have been seen in this area. An optional afternoon trip will be to Frog Bayou Wildlife Management Area near Alma.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. For for information contact Taylor Long, mtaylorlong@hey.com or (479) 530-9084.

Panel shares fishing expertise

A free program on fishing for black bass, crappie, walleye and striped bass at Beaver Lake is set for 2 p.m. on March 19 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center east of Rogers.

Four accomplished Beaver Lake anglers will give brief presentations, then the one-hour program will open for questions from the audience. Payton and Tiffany Usrey of Springdale will offer tips for catching crappie. Nick Frakes, a leading bass tournament angler, will talk black bass fishing. Jon Conklin, a fishing guide from Goshen, will give tips for catching walleye and striped bass.



