Super Quiz: Alabama

1. Name the capital city.

2. Which states border Alabama to the (a) west and (b) east?

3. What is Alabama's colorful nickname?

4. Alabama has 43% of these shelled gastropods that are found in the United States.

5. Provide the next line of the song: "We lived our little drama, we kissed in a field of white."

6. Which city is nicknamed "The Magic City" and "Pittsburgh of the South"?

7. This song by the band Lynyrd Skynyrd with "Alabama" in the title appeared in 1974.

8. This port is Alabama's only saltwater port.

9. Alabama is in the middle of this region of numerous Protestant Christians.

ANSWERS:

1. Montgomery

2. (a) Mississippi, (b) Georgia

3. "The Yellowhammer State"

4. Snails

5. "And stars fell on Alabama last night."

6. Birmingham

7. "Sweet Home Alabama"

8. Port of Mobile

9. The Bible Belt